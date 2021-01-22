By James Neal
Enid News & Eagle
I have recently had, to say the least, a lot of irons in the fire.
As I tried to keep all of them hot this morning, while also contemplating the need to write a column, I landed back in the days of my youth, in rural Delaware, and in the Virgin Islands — places where life ignores the call to live fast and hectic. And, from there, I came to a renewed appreciation for how blessed I am to live here, in Northwest Oklahoma, where life also seems to defy the pace of the “modern” world.
If you’ve spent any considerable amount of time outside small town America, particularly if you’ve ever lived in one of our nation’s more metropolitan areas, you may have noticed that things seem to happen a little slower here.
I’d like to stress from the start that I mean to point out our community’s decelerated lifestyle as a positive aspect of our somewhat unique sub-culture, not as an insult to those who see “fast” as a synonym for “good.”
In fact, what I would like to convey here is that taking things a little slower can be a very positive thing. This may seem like a strange or even blasphemous assertion in a society that increasingly looks at family and personal time as an optional, or even inconvenient, interval between time at work.
I would argue that a slower lifestyle, however, can be not only more relaxing, but more fulfilling and productive as well.
My introduction to life in the slow lane came early, working and interacting with friends who lived in Sussex County, Delaware. Sussex, the southern-most of Delaware’s three counties (that’s right, three) is often referred to as “slower Delaware.”
Mind you, most of the people that use the term “slower Delaware” do not intend it to be a compliment. With its agrarian and somewhat slower lifestyle, southern Delaware often draws disparaging remarks from its more “sophisticated” neighbors to the north.
However laid back southern Delaware may be, though, it cannot compare to true “island time” for a complete lack of any sense of urgency.
Most people experience the island time mode of living while on vacation, where, at worst, the incredibly slow pace of life might impede the flow of colorful drinks with tiny umbrellas.
This becomes an entirely different matter when you actually live under the island time system, which is in reality the absence of any organized system of time.
Scheduled appointment times are, at most, gentle suggestions that are subject to wild and unannounced variations. The day planners and calendar apps that rule mankind in other places become strikingly insignificant in a mode of living guided more by the needs and desires of the moment than the arbitrary spinning of a clock.
While the tropical “put off ‘til tomorrow what you don’t feel like doing today” attitude is conducive to a relaxed vacation, it is positively infuriating when you’re trying to conduct business. Under island time there is an inverse relationship between how much of a hurry you’re in, and how fast anyone else will move to accomplish basic tasks. Trying to elicit a sense of urgency out of anyone under these conditions can be like trying to pour cold syrup through a drinking straw.
That being said, there are some upsides to island time. The first and most obvious benefit is that it can be more relaxing, as long as you can let go of the notion that things should happen according to a schedule.
Second, and more importantly, people who keep a slower and less excitable pace in life are much less likely to tear things up — including their own health — in the pursuit of an arbitrary time line.
Lastly, and most importantly, the island time mode of living places the needs of family and friends, and personal fulfillment, above the requirements of any schedule.
In this sense, while island time is usually looked down on by contemporary society, I maintain that, in many respects, it is the superior system.
No, I’m not suggesting we need to stop showing up to work on time and start loafing about all day drinking margaritas (at least not every day).
What I am suggesting is that, while things may seem to happen a bit slower here, it’s probably because we have our priorities sorted out a bit better than those who live at a more hectic pace of life.
We may not do as much as fast as our metropolitan peers, but in our own slightly accelerated version of island time we accomplish more of the things that really matter.
In conclusion then, I would say that while urgency and efficiency are important, they should never keep us from taking time out for our families, our friends and ourselves.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
