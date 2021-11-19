As the year winds down and the major Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays approach, I see signs that Enid is on the move in a positive way.
First, look at all that’s going on just for the holidays. Of course, the introduction of the world’s largest live-cut Christmas tree display this year is adding a lot of excitement to the community. This attraction has the potential to bring in thousands of visitors to our area, and that will be positive for our local economy as many of those visitors will stay, eat and shop in our town.
This event will expand on Enid’s annual Lights Up the Plains celebration, set for Friday, Nov. 26, which includes a parade and fireworks show. The tree-lighting ceremony makes this annual event even more special.
Other holiday events that are mainstays in our community have expanded. Candy Cane Cash, the shop-at-home promotion that is now in its 18th year, has more participating merchants than ever before. These are mostly small and local businesses that have a vested interest in Enid’s success. Shoppers have until early Dec. 7 to shop these local merchants to collect their tickets, and traditionally the promotion accounts for about $5 million in retail sales just for the holidays.
The Holidays on Ice skating rink is so popular, it has expanded for this year with a bigger rink. The skating rink has the world’s largest live-cut Christmas tree as its backdrop this year, and that should add attendance to the rink.
There’s even more than holiday events to be excited about. Enid is gaining new businesses! News this past week that Hideaway Pizza finally plans to open at the end of January is certainly a welcome development. Several new small businesses have been opening up in Enid in the last six months, and have been featured in the Enid News & Eagle.
Enid now is poised to take advantage of any offerings from the film and TV industry by receiving its recent Oklahoma Film Friendly Community Certification. It’s the first community in Northwest Oklahoma to achieve the designation, which will help as film projects are scouted in the state.
The positive results of the 2020 Census will have an impact on Enid over the next 10 years in a variety of ways. Population numbers show a 3.9% increase in Enid, putting our city over the 50,000 mark at 51,308. Passing the threshold of 50,000 people classifies Enid as a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) and as the ninth largest city in the state, just behind Midwest City. Enid remains the largest population center north of I-40 and west of I-35 and serves a trade area of over 150,000 people who shop, receive medical care and conduct business in Enid weekly.
So, there is much to celebrate and be thankful for as we enter the holiday season, and there is much to look forward to in 2022.
After several years of economic struggle, and coming out of the worst of a two-year pandemic, Enid is ready to move forward and build toward a brighter future for its current and future residents.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
