One argument that folks, as Christians, often make in the support of pro-life measures that either ban or significantly reduce abortion access is that every child is uniquely and wonderfully made by God.
When it comes to educating children here in Oklahoma, state lawmakers who support tax credits or vouchers to funnel taxpayer money from public schools to private or religious schools say that parents should be empowered to make education choices for their children.
“Here’s the reality, no one know what’s better for their kids than their mom and their dad,” Superintendent of Public Education Ryan Walters said at Enid Rotary Club’s meeting just this past Monday.
These are not unreasonable statements, no matter where you might fall on the ideological or religious spectrum. Most of us who believe ourselves to be conservatives believe parents know their children best and are the ones with the responsibility and moral authority for their well-being and happiness.
That’s why it’s difficult for many, including myself, to reconcile those messages with recent bans and laws across 40% of the states in our country that limit a parent’s ability to work with physicians in making medical decisions regarding their children’s physical and mental health.
Private matters have become political, and that has made it even harder for parents and families to process and deal with the situation of gender identity or gender dysphoria in their children.
If every child is wonderfully and uniquely made and parents know best how to help their children, why is it OK for lawmakers to overrule parents with bans on medical consultation and therapy to help parents and their kids navigate this most sensitive and terrifying landscape when it comes to their child’s health and well-being?
The issue of gender and sexual identity has become controversial over the last few years, and understandably when it comes to children. It’s become a partisan and political issue. But parents who are dealing with these situations come from both sides of the political spectrum. And, parents of children who are diagnosed with gender dysphoria are afraid for their children and afraid of having fewer and fewer options to help their children.
Transgender generally means an identity different than what is assigned at birth. According to DSM-5, six-tenths of a percent (0.006) of all Americans identify as transgender, including about 300,000 teenagers. At least 121,000 transgender kids have been diagnosed with gender dysphoria — severe distress, even suicidal thoughts, related to their gender identity.
DSM stands for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, a reference book on mental health and brain-related conditions and disorders. The American Psychiatric Association (APA) is responsible for the writing, editing, reviewing and publishing of this book. However, DSM-5 has established strict clinical criteria for gender care.
These statistics — while still small compared to the general population — seem phenomenal to me, and in my opinion, deserve further study as to why this is. However, for parents and families dealing with children in these situations, bans on medical help are distressing, and in my opinion, not conducive to the conservative message that parents should be empowered to be the voice for their children.
Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie also seems to be concerned about these bans that are now in 20 states, including Oklahoma.
“I don’t think that the government should ever be stepping in to the place of the parents in helping to move their children through a process where those children are confused or concerned about their gender,” Christie said defending minors and families having access to sex change procedures, despite the majority of his base having a different stance on the issue.
“What I would like to make sure each state does is require that parents are involved in these decisions,” the Republican told CNN’s Jake Tapper. “The fact is that folks who are under the age of 18 should have parental support, and guidance, and love as they make all the key decisions of their life, and this should not be one that excluded by the government in any way.”
Americans are split on whether minors should ever be offered this treatment. One Pew poll showed 46% favored making it illegal, according to a CBS Sunday Morning report.
I’m thankful that I have not been personally confronted with this issue; however, I know some good and loving parents who have. Believe me, they don’t wish this for their children. But, they want their children to live happy and productive lives. It would be the worst thing in the world to watch your child suffer and not be able to help. And it would be even harder to have health care options taken away by laws and lawmakers playing for partisan or political points.
Certainly, there must be scientific and stringent standards and guidelines in providing this type of care; and, if some medical facilities or physicians have not been following those specific standards and are abusing ethical standards and lack of respect for science in this area, then that needs to be addressed on an individual basis.
Additionally, it is certainly reasonable for states to consider limits on state funding for gender care.
However, are these wholesale bans really fair to families who are dealing with this issue and who see consultation and treatment as a matter of survival? How do lawmakers reconcile their position on parent empowerment, but still be willing to take options away from parents and families when it comes gender-affirming health care for their children?
No doubt this is a complex issue, and it’s one that deserves careful consideration and study. Federal courts have struck down these bans in Arkansas and Indiana, and more court cases are certain to come.
We must address this issue with more compassion and care, taking into account each family’s unique situation, rather than wholesale judgment and condemnation.
