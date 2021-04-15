The world of sports, politics and business regularly are intertwined, particularly in our current hyper-partisan and emotional environment. The recent denouncement of Georgia’s new voting laws has brought a torrent of response, including Major League Baseball announcing it will move its All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver.
A highly emotional sports issue that is bringing warnings of censure and economic consequences is a bill moving through the Oklahoma Legislature that will ban transgender athletes from female sports. Oklahoma is among dozens of states trying to pass such laws.
The NCAA announced that should Oklahoma pass such a measure, NCAA-sanctioned sporting events that take place in the state could be in jeopardy, including the Women’s Softball World Series, which Oklahoma City has secured through 2035.
I say this is emotional because there are strong arguments on both sides of this. The often heated debated surrounding these bills is whether transgender women and girls have an unfair advantage over cisgender women – a term used to describe those who identify with the sex assigned them at birth.
First, let’s address who we’re talking about in Oklahoma, which is girl’s K-12 sports. So, we’re talking about children. And mostly, we’re talking about children who are not competing at an elite level, but just want to have fun, be a part of a team and have a sense of belonging. Most athletes competing in high school sports are doing it for camaraderie, individual and team goals, leadership skills and physical well-being.
Certainly, there are some athletes who will excel to the point of reaching the college level or beyond. But, the vast majority of high school competitors won’t pursue sports at the next level.
Scientific papers and research mostly conclude that transgender women or girls do not have a physical advantage. There are many complexities in these arguments, including medical, chemical and chromosomal issues. Sometimes testosterone is associated with better performance, but other studies show weak links or no links.
Yet, a group of women’s sports leaders, including tennis icon Martina Navratilova and several other Olympians and women’s sports professionals, have expressed concern about participation of transgender girls and women “who have experienced all or part of male puberty.” This group wants to find a way to accommodate transgender athletes, but not to the extent of allowing them complete inclusion in women’s athletic programs.
A Women’s Sports Foundation position paper on participation of transgender athletes in women’s sport states that “If a young person transitions from male to female prior to puberty . . . this student should be treated as any other competitor in girls’ or women’s sports. Additionally, if a transgender student transitions after puberty, medical experts increasingly agree that the effects of taking female hormones cancels any strength and muscular advantage that testosterone may have provided and places a male-to-female transgender athlete who has completed her transition in the same general range of strength and performance exhibited by non-transgender females who are competing.”
Most every medical, science or sports entity studying the issue of the impact of gender transition treatments on athletic performance also acknowledge there are many factors that go into competitive advantages and weaknesses, not just physical or hormonal attributes.
Many scientific questions remain about the impact of gender transition treatments upon athletic performance, and, quite frankly, most legislators actively involved in trying to pass legislation regarding this issue don’t have the scientific knowledge or expertise to adequately craft such laws.
Because this is highly emotional and very scientifically complex, I’d like to see Oklahoma pause legislative efforts regarding transgender women athletes in K-12 sports. I’d like to see more scientific guidance provided to the sanctioned sports organizations that are setting guidelines on this matter. In my opinion, these organizations are in a better position to work toward solutions and approaches to this issue than politicians are.
Lawmakers on both the state and national levels can better help female athletes by working on issues that have a bigger impact on women’s sports, including addressing lower pay to female athletes and access, opportunities and funding for women’s sports programs.
