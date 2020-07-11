Are you proud to be an American?
Sure, it's easy to say you are proud of our country, but have you actually thought about it lately, really thought about it?
"I'm proud to be an American" is part of the refrain of the song "God Bless the USA," recorded in 1984 by country singer Lee Greenwood, and is a frequent selection heard during patriotic celebrations.
Sadly it seems many of us are not proud to be Americans these days.
In a recent Gallup Poll, American pride was found to have slipped in recent years. While 42% of Americans surveyed said they were "extremely proud" and 21% said they were "very proud," to be Americans, both figures are the lowest they have been since Gallup started asking the question about American pride in 2001.
Even Republicans, who normally top the chart when it comes to pride in their nation, are slipping. There was a 9% decrease in American pride among GOP respondents in the past year, Gallup found.
Another poll, this one conducted by the University of Chicago, found Americans are as unhappy with their lot in life as they have been in the last half century. Just 14% of those polled said they were very happy.
These are not easy days in America.
There's COVID-19, to be sure, and all the fuss and bother about reopening businesses safely, sending kids back to school and wearing a mask in public.
We were on our way to flattening the curve, we decided it was time to reopen the country and go back to partying as if it was 2019 and now it seems the curve has flattened us, with the virus surging once again in many parts of the country — including right here in Oklahoma.
Then there's the whole issue of race and the treatment of people of color by the police. That's a tough subject to face, but it was brought to the forefront of the national consciousness by the killing of George Floyd as well as the deaths of other African-Americans at the hands of law enforcement personnel.
That has prompted a call to tear down monuments to Confederate heroes, to leaders with racist leanings, to Founding Fathers who were slave owners, even to Christopher Columbus, who didn't mean to discover America (he thought he had found India) and didn't mean to wipe out many indigenous people thanks to some old world germs he and his crew spread around in the course of their visit.
America is far from a perfect nation. We are the eighth richest nation in the world in terms of Gross Domestic Product per capita, according to data from the International Monetary Fund and the Central Intelligence Agency, but we are a nation with a massive income gap, with 10 percent of the population controlling 75% of the wealth.
We have the highest incarceration rate in the world (about a quarter of the people in jail in the world are behind bars right here in America), we are too fat (with an adult obesity rate that has soared to 42.4 percent), we are too violent (with roughly five murders per 100,000 population) and we are too poor (with 11.8% of our population living below the poverty level).
That said, while there is plenty we do wrong in this country, there is a great deal we do right, as well. The U.S. remains the most generous nation in the world, as well as the most influential and most powerful.
I have been fortunate to travel to many other countries, but I have never seen one in which I would rather live than these United States.
Ours is a big, sprawling, messy, loud, diverse, boisterous, upright, cocky and kind nation.
I was born in the city that gave birth to the Declaration of Independence, the cradle of liberty, the home of the Liberty Bell, which, fittingly, is cracked, a clear sign that while America may be great, but we are far from perfect.
We are a people of many opinions and origins, but one goal — life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Notice the founders used the word "pursuit." In the course of said pursuit, if we don't like the way things are going in our country we can change them, perhaps not at a national level but we can darn sure make a difference on our street, in our neighborhood, in our town, village or city.
On a national and state level we have the right and responsibility to go to the polls and send people to represent us whom we feel will do right by us and our neighbors. And if they don't, we have the right and responsibility to send them packing.
We've all heard the saying, "America, love it or leave it." That's a cop-out. I say "America, love it or work to change it," or perhaps "America, love it and work to change it." If one of your children starts going in the wrong direction, you don't throw up your hands and give up on them, you love them all the harder and do your best to get them back on the right path.
That is what faces us in America today. Not proud to be an American? Not happy? Then do something about it, don't just sit around and feel sorry for yourself.
Patriotism is more than flying the flag and shooting off fireworks on the Fourth of July, it is a deep-seated love of country, despite her faults and shortcomings, and a burning desire to effect real change.
Am I proud to be an American? Darn right I am. Warts and all.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
