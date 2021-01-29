By James Neal
While reflecting on the recent inauguration of our nation’s first female vice president, I happened on some notes I wrote on the birthday of Anne Brontë, on Jan. 17, 2017, and they seemed appropriate to our time — and to the persistent misogyny of our society, which did not magically go away on Jan. 20.
Like many people who were granted the gift of a balanced secondary education, I muddled through Emily Brontë’s “Wuthering Heights” and Charlotte’s “Jane Eyre” in high school, gleaning only the surface of what these women sought to impart. But, like most, I remained until adulthood almost completely ignorant of Anne Brontë and her work.
One of the reasons her work is overshadowed by her sisters is the criticism it received in its day. In “gentle” Victorian society, Anne had the audacity to point out evils like misogyny and endemic injustice. And she paid a price with her male critics.
Her response to the critics speaks volumes to our contemporary “let’s pretend injustice didn’t happen, and isn’t still happening” sensibilities: “O Reader! if there were less of this delicate concealment of facts — this whispering ‘Peace, peace’, when there is no peace — there would be less of sin and misery to the young ... who are left to wring their bitter knowledge from experience.”
These are the words of a strong woman, living in a time when strength was neither encouraged nor accepted from women, challenging us all to face down the injustice and misery of our world, rather than hide them behind a socially acceptable facade.
Anne was excoriated for her unvarnished treatment of society. But, surely today we wouldn’t patronize, hush-up, marginalize and vilify someone simply for pointing out the difficult and painful shortcomings of our society. Right? Unfortunately, no.
Today, we as a society are just as likely to shun anyone who puts us in danger of straying across the possibility that everything isn’t as it should be, and maybe, oh maybe, we just might have some damnable responsibility to get off our duff and do something about it.
We still like to pretend social injustice is a thing of the past. It is so much easier to take this tack, than to accept the fact we all are members of society, and thus all individually bear some responsibility for its outcomes. This is the same painful sense of personal responsibility Anne sought to impart to her readers. Thus, while the times have changed significantly since Anne’s death, the need remains to seek out truth, to face injustice head-on and bear our own personal share of society’s burdens.
Of course, none of us have the power to single-handedly alter social progress or eradicate social injustice. What we do have power over is the course of our own lives, and the God-given capacity to captain our lives with unflinching virtue. This is our first and greatest responsibility — to tend to our own virtue first. Our personal virtue, and our jealous guardianship of its sanctity, is an absolute prerequisite to inspiring and demanding virtue in others, and ultimately altering society’s course to a more favorable heading.
But if we are to alter our course for the better, we cannot keep pretending injustice, inequality, endemic poverty and misogyny do not afflict our society. We can — and often are encouraged to — hide from our children the very existence of injustice and evil, comforting ourselves with the wholly unrealistic expectation our kids won’t someday have to face these ills on their own. On the other hand, we can provide our youth sufficient protection from vice and evil, while simultaneously pointing out and openly discussing the same, thereby strengthening and training our children to do battle — either moral or physical — with the darker side of our world when they stride into it on their own.
It is reasonable for responsible parents to wish for their children to inherit a world free of injustice. And, we all should work toward that end, using whatever God-given talents we have in the fight. But, it also would be irresponsible for us to raise our children as if that world actually exists, rather than preparing them to take our place in the never-ending struggle of its pursuit. This is the essence of virtue: having the moral and physical courage to pursue a perfect world, even with the realistic knowledge that perfection is a lofty target in this life.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
