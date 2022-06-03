I have to admit that I’m a royal watcher. I’m fascinated by the British royal family, so this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s reign in Great Britain is of great interest to me.
It’s completely fascinating that Queen Elizabeth II is now the longest-reigning British monarch, serving as queen for 70 years. She surpassed the reign of her great-grandmother, Queen Victoria, beating out Victoria by seven years so far.
It’s also interesting to me that the two longest-reigning monarchs are women. Trailing behind them is George III, who reigned for 59 years. Queen Elizabeth took the throne just before her 26th birthday. Queen Victoria started her reign at 18.
The two long-reigning women have been the subject of much research, and in contemporary times, several movies and series. “Victoria,” a drama series about the epic life of Queen Victoria, aired on “Masterpiece” on PBS for three seasons; however, there doesn’t seem to be a fourth season in the works so far.
The popular series “The Crown,” detailing the life of Queen Elizabeth starting with her engagement to Philip, has aired four seasons, and the fifth season is expected to drop in November of this year. The series has been interesting since the actors playing the characters are changed out after two seasons in order to age more realistically.
Elizabeth II has been the queen my entire life. I have grown up watching and reading about the royal family. Most of us were captivated by the drama surrounding her son, Prince Charles, and his marriage — then divorce — to Diana. That marriage occurred my senior year in college, and I was up at 4 a.m. to watch that royal wedding.
In fact, I’ve watched every royal wedding since. I was awake for William and Kate, as well as Harry and Meghan. Those of us who were contemporaries of Princess Diana have been extremely interested in how her children have turned out.
Both young men have forged their ways. William has taken on a number of the royal duties, and most people believe he would be a fine king. In fact, many would prefer the monarchy jump over Charles and go straight to William since he is a man of contemporary times, most well-suited, in my opinion, to dealing with our changing world.
Harry has always been my favorite — a rebel, the best-looking of the two boys, and someone who kind of brings out the “mother” in me as I’ve watched him reveal his emotions regarding his mother’s death and self-determining his role as the “spare” to the heir.
On Thursday morning, American time, I watched the Platinum Jubilee news coverage as the entire royal family (minus Harry and Meghan) came out on the balcony in their royal and military outfits. William and Kate’s children were there, stealing the show with their cute reactions to all the loud airplanes flying overhead. Young George seems a serious type, like his father. For the first time, a young lady, Charlotte, will be an heir to the throne after her brother George — at least temporarily. Charlotte has a great role model in her Great Aunt Princess Ann, one of the hardest-working members of the royal family.
As Queen Elizabeth’s reign winds down, and we see her becoming more feeble, I’m a little bittersweet. As far as monarchs go, I think she’s been a great role model to the world. She’s had her share of family troubles and stumbles. She’s been stoic — sometimes too stoic — and she’s tried to set herself apart emotionally, as was required by her father and mentor.
The time of Queen Elizabeth is short, and we all know the monarchy will change once she dies. The British people are not as keen on financially supporting such a large royal operation. If the monarchy survives her death, it will be a much more austere one. Charles understands that, and he’s set the wheels in motion to get the “outlier” royal family members off the taxpayer dole.
But to me, the reign of Queen Elizabeth is a testament to a time when our world, even in the chaos of wars and changing social mores, was much more civilized and moral. As our society seems to spiral out of control for the time being, I find that stability of her reign to be comforting.
So, I will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee with the understanding that things will change, and our own psyche here in America will change, even though we reject the idea of a monarchy. Because we have known her as the most famous woman in the world for the last 70 years.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
