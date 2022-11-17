You ever have those moments where you have everything you need only to realize in the middle of making something or completing a task that you forgot the single most essential ingredient?
That’s me, always forgetting something at the least convenient moment. With the chaos of holiday shopping, last-minute ice storms and cold weather upon us, it strikes me that I have a few tips so that your book-ish needs won’t result in chaos, too.
The more, the merrier
Did you know that the library has a 50-book checkout limit?
(Community members think we librarians are joking, but we aren’t!)
While 50 may seem like too many books, that limit comes in handy during the holidays. After all, you never know if you’ll need the next book in a series or if you’ll have more time to read than you think. And in my opinion, a library trip is like having to bring in the groceries. You need to get as many books as you can in that single trip.
So, how do you carry as many books as possible? The library has plastic book carriers for just this scenario! You can find them inside the front door or on the second floor, and each one is blue and spacious and can fit about 20 books. We thank our wonderful Friends of the Library for providing them!
Are we there yet?
Will you be stuck traveling for hours in the car? The library can help with that too! Whether you pick up a physical audiobook in the library or stream one online, you never have to travel in silence again (or listen to the same three songs on the radio). Audiobooks are available on our digital libraries, too!
Are you more of a music listener? You can also find full music albums, both classic and recent releases, using the digital library, Hoopla. If you’re like me, that means checking out up to six albums and singing as loud and as off-key as you want. All for free! (Even if those traveling buddies may not thank you for it.)
Get started with our digital libraries on our website (library card required): enid.okpls.org/download.
The late-night flicks
Picture this: a roaring fire, a cup of hot cocoa, cozy socks and fleece jammies. The final element is a late-night movie. The library has many options, from the Binge Box (a themed movie set) to DVDs and seasons of TV favorites.
What if you’re at home and can’t get to the library? You can stream a movie online using Hoopla. Watch on your computer, your phone, or even a TV! Are you a fan of Hallmark holiday movies? The library’s Hoopla collection has those, too!
So, no matter if you have pre-planned or last-minute planned your holiday reads, the library is here for you. After all, my biggest tip? Library books will travel.
Malan is communications specialist at Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
