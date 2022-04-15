Enid’s library board has certainly stirred up community consternation with its decision this week to instill policies that ban sex- and gender-related book displays and possibly some library programs.

As the adopted proposals read, exhibits at the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County no longer would promote books and programs focused on “the study of sex, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual preferences, sexual identity, gender identity or that are of a sexual nature.”

The decision followed contentious debate between members of the public for and against certain book displays and programs at the library. While some members of the library board have taken issue with Enid News & Eagle’s coverage that reported the adoption of the policies as an ongoing concern regarding displays focusing on LGBTQ books following last year’s Pride display, in context, that is what this issue is truly about.

To be clear, these policies are not bans on books. Books still will be available for library patrons to read. What is changing, however, is that books such as the Pride display — and I’m assuming the Banned Books Display that all libraries have in September — will no longer be allowed.

To those on the library board and others who approve of these new policies, this simply means that this particular controversial topic will not be addressed or promoted through displays at the library. Their specific topic here deals with sex, sexuality, gender, gender identity etc. They say it is not geared toward the LGBTQ community, but let’s face it, had there been no Pride display in June, these policies probably would not have been proposed.

These types of bans are not new. In fact, library displays have been banned for a number of reasons, including sexuality, racism, religion, politics, mental health, etc.

So why do libraries put out certain book displays in the first place? Libraries typically follow an observance or awareness calendar, then display books that apply to those themes as a way to engage patrons to possibly read those books and become aware of the what is going on around them.

It’s true these new policies will call into question certain displays that may have traditionally appeared in the library because some of these themes will include books that deal with sexuality, sexual activity and gender identity.

What will happen to displays that focus on National Stalking Awareness Month, Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, National Women’s History Month, Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Women’s Equality Day, Banned Books Week, National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and National Family Month?

These are questions that will continue to come up as the library staff tries to abide by the new policy. There likely will be unintended consequences from this policy. By shutting down displays about one controversial topic, what controversial topic might be next?

Could this policy have been avoided if the library board, library staff and city staff been able to have a constructive discussion about the appropriateness of certain books to display?

It’s important for Enid residents to keep in mind that the Enid library board is appointed by the Enid City Commission. While the make-up of the library board typically has not been contentious in the past and mostly apolitical, it’s evident that political ideologies now are a definitive part of that board.

The future of all city advisory boards and commissions is up to Enid residents who take part in running for city commission office, and even more importantly, voting during city commission elections.

Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.