With Thanksgiving days away, I also want to take a moment to express my own deepest gratitude to our community. We have shown time and time again what it looks like to come together to face challenges and also seize upon opportunities to create a better world for everyone living in Northwest Oklahoma.
I call this my attitude of gratitude.
November is also the month of our annual Day of Kindness. This is a time of not just reflection but a time of action.
This November, I’m asking all of us to make kindness AND gratitude our action items. I’m asking us all to truly write it down on our to-do lists. Create reminders. Encourage family, friends and colleagues to get into this action period. It’s one thing to be kind and be grateful.
We have a duty to act on it. I am very fortunate to lead our United Way and work with 14 partner agencies who go above and beyond in their kindness and gratitude. Each day, they act with humility and determination to make our communities the best they can be.
So here are a few ways this month and season of giving to be active in all of our kindness and gratitude. When you hold that door for a stranger, go a step further and ask them how their day is. And intently listen to their response. We learn a lot from one another, and it’s a good way to focus on what we have in common versus what makes us different.
And I encourage you to act on your gratitude. When saying thank you, go the extra step to tell someone how they make you feel. Include why they are important to you. Accept compliments and thanks with grace.
And I encourage you to pass the peace. In almost every faith tradition, wishing our brothers and sisters peace is one of the most important ways we can show kindness and gratitude. And make it active by helping our neighbors experience greater peace of mind. Maybe it’s that extra tip you leave, or the bag of groceries to the food bank or the adoption of a family for Thanksgiving or Christmas. We have a special way of passing peace to our neighbors, and this year, let’s make it really meaningful.
I hope everyone has a wonderful Thanksgiving with friends, family and chosen family. What a blessing to be part of such an incredibly grateful and kind community.
Schiedel is CEO/executive director of United Way of Northwest Oklahoma.
