So, what now?
That’s a question that should be on everyone’s mind following the Supreme Court’s overturning Roe v. Wade’s federal protection of abortion.
Emotions are high, and they will continue to ramp up as people come to terms with the outcomes of this decision. In anticipation of the ruling, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed the most restrictive anti-abortion measure in the nation, making abortion illegal at conception in Oklahoma.
What’s next for pregnant women who now will be required to bring their pregnancies to full term?
Maternal health in the United States is already precarious. Every child should have a healthy start, and every mother should have access to health care during pregnancy and childbirth. Sadly, that is not the case in many areas of our nation and in many of the states, including Oklahoma, that have outlawed abortion.
According to the Maternal Health Task Force, the United States fares worse in preventing pregnancy-related deaths than most other developed nations. The most notable disparity in mortality rates in the U.S. is defined by race: Black women die at a rate that ranges from three to four times the rate of their white counterparts.
Last summer, the News & Eagle reported that a March of Dimes 2020 report showed 40 of the 77 counties in Oklahoma are classified as “maternity deserts,” or areas with little to no maternity care. Garfield County, one of 14 counties with full maternity access, is bordered on all sides by so-called “deserts.”
So what will the governor and lawmakers do to increase and improve maternity health care in our state so these women and children can have access to the health care they deserve and need?
Women not only carry the physical burden of pregnancy — in many cases, they carry the entire economic burden, as well. For single mothers where father of baby (FOB) is out of the picture, what are state lawmakers going to do to help make sure these women can economically take care of the children? What responsibility will lawmakers place on the fathers of these children?
One in 5 Oklahoma children already live below the poverty line. What added protections are they willing to legislate, such as paid medical leave, sick leave and child care?
Oklahoma, unfortunately, ranks high in domestic abuse and child abuse. Child abuse and neglect statistics from 2020 show that nearly 16,000 cases of substantiated child abuse were investigated in the state.
Abortion restrictions could lead to an increase in domestic abuse and child abuse cases as some women may be forced to stay in an abusive relationship because they can’t afford to take care of a child on their own. What about the children involved?
In 2020, about 4.68 children died each day of abuse and neglect in the United States.
Since 2010, the number of agencies that have worked to help prevent child abuse by strengthening families has declined rapidly due to lack of federal and state funding, particularly in rural areas. From 2017-20, I worked for one such agency that served Oklahoma County, and that agency could only serve 250 or so families a year.
Agencies that work to help families break generational cycles of dysfunction are incredibly successful; however, there aren’t enough of them, and they are under-funded.
Will Oklahoma lawmakers be willing to step up now to ensure more services are available to help women and children secure the life they need to thrive? If the government is willing to take away options for women, are they willing to find a way to fill the gaps?
I’ve been irritated for years with lawmakers who seem to focus only on a child when it’s in the womb, but once the child is born, it’s on its own.
It’s hard to make sure that every child that is born is raised in a healthy and resilient environment. It’s going to take a lot of collaboration, partnerships and money to fill in the gaps when even more children are born into precarious circumstances.
Our governor has said he wants Oklahoma to be the No. 1 state in supporting crisis pregnancies. “We want to love the mother, we want to love the child, we want to have adoption services,” Stitt said.
But our state has a dismal track record, particularly in the areas of helping families and children in crisis.
So, it’s important for Oklahoma legislators to start figuring out right now what they’re willing to support financially to provide vulnerable women and children with the healthiest start possible. This is an opportunity for the Legislature to pivot into full commitment to pro-child and pro-family policies, something they’ve lacked for decades.
Perhaps our state lawmakers can quit focusing on making Oklahoma the most “pro-life” state in the nation and now vow to make Oklahoma the most “pro-child” state in the nation.
That would certainly be something to celebrate.
