Graduation season is well upon us, and as I see the coverage of local high school graduation ceremonies and the bright, happy faces on the kids, I’m reminded that the connections made during these critical years often never go away.
I remember my high school graduation in Shawnee, OK, like it was yesterday. There were about 325 of us. We had a week of ceremonies and recognitions with the last event being our commencement ceremony. I remember feeling happy but sad at the same time because I knew we would never be all together as a class again.
When high school is over, kids hit the ground running toward their destinies. Some go to college, others to technical schools or military. Others go straight to work. At this time, they never know just how successful they will be, what challenges or tragedies they will face or who will share their future with them.
I know many who simply never want to think about junior high or high school again. It’s often a very trying time, and goodness knows kids of the last 10-20 years have faced a lot more adversity in their high school years than my generation did. But I can say with confidence that you never know when someone from your past will become an important part of your future.
Facebook and other social media have allowed my generation to keep in touch in ways that were never possible before. It’s a wonderful way to stay connected and keep track of the lives of former friends and classmates — at least as long as you can keep posts from getting too political!
My class had a milestone reunion a couple of years ago, and we had a large turnout for the weekend. A classmate that I wasn’t particularly close to in high school took on the job of organizing the event, and he called together a rag-tag team of us to help out. I can honestly say that I wasn’t close in high school to half of the people who worked on that reunion, but I am now. All these years later. And as time is ticking away, some of those classmates at the reunion have dealt with illnesses or even passed away. COVID took three former classmates this year. But, just three short years ago, many of us were together and making new memories. It was a great experience and one I cherish.
Some of my classmates have experienced the death of a spouse or a divorce of a spouse. Surprisingly, because they reconnected with other classmates from years and years ago, we have several new marriages in the bunch. Many former high school sweethearts have reconnected and moved forward together in their lives.
And then you never know when you might possibly end up working with or living in the same town with a former classmate. Having those high school or hometown ties can break the ice and new friendships can form.
If there is any advice I can give current high school graduates or even those who graduated long ago, keep your childhood and high school connections going if you can.
If you haven’t connected with any of your high school friends or classmates for years, it’ not too late. Go to your high school reunions. And, if you haven’t been to one in the past, try going to the next one.
If you’re ambivalent about your high school experience, remember that you have changed significantly over the years, and your classmates have too. Go with an open mind and be willing to let go of your old version of you.
And as I’ve learned over the years, re-establishing old high school connections may just be one of the most important things you do and could change your life.
Allen is publisher and editor for the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.