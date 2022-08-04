I have to admit I was shocked this week when Kansas voters overwhelmingly voted to protect the right of women to have access to abortion in their state. After all, Kansas has been a red state long before Oklahoma turned bright red about 20 years ago. Only 13 governors out of 46, including current Gov. Laura Kelly, have been Democrats.
This first test of how Americans are reacting to the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade could be very telling in the months and years to come.
On Tuesday, Kansas voters rejected a measure that would have allowed their Republican-controlled Legislature to tighten abortion restrictions or possibly ban abortion completely. Proponents for a proposed amendment to the Kansas Constitution called it the “Value Them Both” proposition and tried to tout the measure as really not changing anything. However, it could have reversed a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision declaring abortion a “fundamental right” under the state’s Bill of Rights.
Kansas voters, however, have seen what is happening with abortion bans around the nation, particularly in very conservative states like theirs, and they rejected that fate for their own state.
I lived in Kansas for 14 years and had a good understanding of Kansas politics, and when I learned of this “Value Them Both” amendment, I thought it would likely prevail. However, it seems that even Red Kansas is seeing the abortion bans being imposed around the country as too extreme. This says something, and it’s something Republican leaders in states like Oklahoma should listen to.
All polls show that the majority of Americans believe women should have access to abortion. There is much emotion around the issue; however, most Americans believe that while some restrictions are necessary, outright bans on access are not. Kansas law starts restrictions at 22 weeks.
While many are hopeful the Kansas abortion vote will lead to a tsunami of revolt against the Supreme Court, I think it’s too soon to classify it that way. However, we’ll see how strong anti-abortion-access candidates fare in the general election in November. We’ll see how other states with abortion measures on their ballots fare.
But, it does give hope to those who are concerned about the shutdown of abortion access in many states across the country. And, it shows a way forward for those who believe abortion access – even with restrictions – should be protected.
Pelosi stands up to China
Another item that caught my attention this week was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan and the threats China made if she made the trip.
Pelosi went anyway, and she also reiterated the U.S. support for Taiwan.
I don’t often agree with Nancy Pelosi, but in this case, I have to say “Bravo.” There’s a reason Pelosi continues to be a striking figure in our national politics, despite her many shortfalls.
She’s got guts and she knows how to fight. She’s been consistent with her view regarding China and human rights issues, and the right for Taiwan to have democracy. She was correct in including Taiwan on her visit to Asia. She’s the highest-ranking member of Congress to go to Taiwan in 25 years.
She wrote in the Washington Post: “We cannot stand by as the CCP [Chinese Communist party] proceeds to threaten Taiwan – and democracy itself.
“Indeed, we take this trip at a time when the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy. As Russia wages its premeditated, illegal war against Ukraine, killing thousands of innocents – even children – it is essential that America and our allies make clear that we never give in to autocrats.”
Well said, Madame Speaker.
