“‘Tis a Welsh regiment, man! Though there are some foreigners from England in it, mind. I am Jones from Bwlchgwyn, he is Jones from Builth Wells, and there are four more Joneses in C Company! Confusing, isn’t it, Dutchy? ~ From the 1964 movie, “Zulu”
{span class=”character”}Wrote a column six years ago this month titled, “What’s in a name?”{/span}
And, I only scratched the surface of this at-times interesting aspect of each and every one of our lives.
How did names — I’m talking about first names today and not even the more interesting way last names came about for the human race — find there way into our lives?
Who would we be if we didn’t have a first name?
Oh, that’s 423 Christy, or that’s Jones who lives on Broadway.
What if we only had first names that were numbers instead of sometimes catchy, occasionally dull monikers?
In one of my all-time favorite movies — “Zulu,” about the 1879 defense of Rorke’s Drift, Natal, South Africa, by 150 British soldiers against 4,000 Zulu warriors — a scene goes on about why the Welsh regiment had so many men with the surname of Jones.
It seems that they referred to each other with a company number first — 593 William Jones and 716 Robert Jones — because there were just too many men in the 24th Regiment of Foot with the last name of Jones and the first name of Robert or William.
Apparently, that may be one of the reasons there were so many British Islanders with the last name of Smith and Jones, and we still can joke about it today.
So, I thought back over my early years, and it struck me that I’ve heard many people called by their first and second names, as if they were in trouble with their mom, or their grandma or a great-aunt.
Now we here in Northern Oklahoma only hear a first and middle name used on rarest of occasions.
Were we from the South, or even Southern Oklahoma, we certainly would have a person called by a first and middle name far more often.
In my dad’s family, which came by way of Virginia, Texas and the Southwest Oklahoma, calling me David Alan just came naturally.
My mom’s family came from Pennsylvania and Kansas, so the only time I heard “David Alan” spoken was when I was in trouble — which was often as I remember back to my youth.
Then again, my mom was known by Dorothy Jo.
But my grandma, my great-granny, all my great-aunts and great-uncles and my cousins from Southwest Oklahoma called me David Alan, and my sister Charlotte Ann, without even a thought.
Those were our names and that’s what we were called, even when we grew to adulthood.
I had a great-uncle everyone called Billy Jack. Jack was quite popular on my dad’s side of the family, as was the name Jackson.
General and later President Andrew Jackson had an outsized influence on my family, as my genealogical search over the years has confirmed.
I found this online in “Southern Living,” and it gave me a sense of why some people are called by their first two names.
It seems that double names became popular in England during the 1600s, when Charles James Stuart became King Charles I.
It became the fashion for upper-class Britains to give their children long names, going so far as to give some of their offspring up to 10 names.
It was a way for people of means to prove their high-class status.
Yikes.
Now, while the up-to-10-names fashion never caught on, double names became popular around the world by the end of the 1700s.
So, the idea was advanced that the South’s double-naming tradition started thanks to a European influence.
Here in America, there was a vast array of immigrants to the South from Scotland, Ireland and France, and these families brought the double-naming tradition with them.
I was trying to come up with a double-named individual I had known growing up.
From my limited memory of things, the name Bobby Jo popped up, as well as Betty Faye and Norma Jean. And I certainly have heard of the fine actor Billy Bob Thornton more than a few times from the silver screen. His name certainly springs from the tongue far more easily than just Bob Thornton.
It seems that more women are bestowed with double names than men, like Bobby Sue, Mary Catherine, Carol Ann and Betty Lou.
I like the double name. It bestows character, family, tradition and a certain flow, at least from a writer’s standpoint.
And, as my mom would attest if she were still here, I certainly stopped in my tracks when I heard the words “David Alan,” because I knew I was in trouble.
Christy is news editor at the Enid News & Eagle. Visit his column blog at www.tinyurl.com/Column-Blog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.