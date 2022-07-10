It’s crazy hot outside here in Northwest Oklahoma in July, phew! Only the lake goers and sun seekers want to be out there, and the WEEDS. Yes, the dreaded garden weeds. This is their time of the year. It’s hot, and they love it. Unlike weeds, we need shelter, water, and food, not to mention air conditioning. Not the weeds: they love heat, drought, and the opportunity to invade every inch of our gardens and lawns. It feels like we need to haul around every garden tool and herbicide to combat our foe, a makeshift horticultural warrior, if you will. But, rest assured, a good dose of water to loosen up the soil, and the weeds, roots and all, should slide right out of the ground.
As it heats up, our lawns and vegetable and flower gardens go into a lull. Just like us, they need to take a step back and rest from the heat. Also like us, they need a lot of water to survive the burning sun. After all, they are living, breathing things. They eat, drink, grow, and can procreate. Plants are an integral part of our survival as a species. They give us oxygen in exchange for the carbon dioxide we supply for them. They clean our air, provide shade, and give themselves up for our nourishment. I think the least we could do is give them some water and maybe a little fertilizer as a healthy treat.
Speaking of lawns (I know, I know, you don’t want to talk about it), don’t forget our green outdoor carpet of cool happiness. Lawns need special help this time of year. Water and care is all they crave. When you go to give your lawn a trim, try to vary your mowing pattern once in a while. Many of us don’t think about it, but the direction in which you cute your lawn does contribute to its growth pattern. I’m guilty of this myself, and I really didn’t notice it at first, but as time went by, I started to realize that my mower blade didn’t seem to hit the grass blades very well. Of course I blamed the mower, but it wasn’t until I looked closer at the way the grass was laying, that it dawn on me that the grass was leaning in the direction in which I was mowing. EUREKA! I started cutting in opposite directions, and it was cutting like a hot knife through butter.
Take heart. This heat won’t last forever. July will come and go as it has for so many millennia, and we will be all the same for it. Try to relax a little. Take time to enjoy your summer tasks. Enjoy the fleeting, beautiful flowers, the fresh veggies, kids laughing and playing in the sprinklers, because soon enough, the leaves will fall, and a chill will commence. Then we as Oklahomans will once again start saying, “I can’t wait ‘til it warms up again!”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.