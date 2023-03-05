Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She spent more than 27 years as a top sales leader in the field. For a Medicare or long-term care checkup, email: info@tonisays.com or call (832) 519-8664. You can now visit www.seniorresource.com/medicare-moments to listen to her Medicare Moments podcasts and get other information for boomers/seniors.