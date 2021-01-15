By James Neal
“Unity, unity ... can’t we just have unity?”
This has been the cry since the deadly insurrection that breached the U.S. Capitol last week, and in the face of threats of armed militias planning more attempts to unseat our Constitution.
Wednesday, as the House debated impeaching the insurrectionist-in-chief a second time, politicians who actively supported the lies of election-stealing, who fought to disenfranchise voters (but not the ones who voted for them), and who have made excuses for or actively perpetrated four years of voter suppression, anti-LGBTQ, anti-Muslim and anti-anybody-else-who-is-not-a-white-Anglo-evangelical-hetero-conservative-Christian policies — four years of hate and division, emboldened and enshrined in national policy by this president — lined up to cry in their best gaslighting tones: “Unity — we must have unity!”
Yes, my darling hypocrites. We must have unity. But, we must have true unity. And to understand the deep and abiding hypocrisy of calling for unity in the face of a white supremacist insurrection, you must understand exactly what “unity” means in its uniquely American context — you have to understand that up is down, light is dark, and the zenith of virtue is the most vile evil.
America, from its inception, saw “unity” as enslaving people because of the color of their skin. That was, to the mind of the day — and to so many today — the height of American unity. Unity was Jim Crow. Unity was “real Americans” remaining quiet and complicit while Japanese Americans were pushed into concentration camps. Unity was stealing Native American children from their families, to rob them of their language and culture, under deplorable conditions in state-run schools. That was American unity.
For the majority of those crying out for “unity” on the House floor Wednesday, unity has meant gerrymandering districts and moving polling places to suppress the votes of people of color. Unity has meant crafting economic policies that make the poor poorer and the rich richer. Unity has meant choosing corporations and profit over the lives of Americans who starve, live unsheltered and go without basic health care in a land of excess. This is what unity has meant. This is the unity they cling to and cry out for whenever the poor, the marginalized, the oppressed and the beaten-down cry out for justice.
So, when those who have based their careers and profit on oppressing and generally standing on the necks of the poor and marginalized cry out for unity, please forgive me if I don’t get all weak-kneed and weepy-eyed. Absent true penitence — which has been absolutely nil — their cries for “unity” are nothing more than attempts to bolster and save the same systems of white supremacy and misogyny that gave them power in the first place.
Am I saying everyone who votes for these politicians, or who disagrees with my politics, is a white supremacist? Absolutely not. The vast majority are not. But, if you want to understand why this evil persists in a nation populated by people — of all colors — who are mostly not white supremacists, consider the words of that master-insurgent, Mao Zedong: “The guerrilla must move amongst the people as a fish swims in the sea.”
Most Americans are not active extremists, white nationalists or domestic terrorists. But those evil forces swim in a white sea of complacency and complicity. Faced with evil, we always have preferred to cling to “unity” than take it to task, and root it out. This is nothing better than cheap appeasement, and appeasement is never the prelude to lasting peace or true unity.
This is not a partisan issue. In fact, it is often liberals who are most culpable in clinging to appeasement disguised as unity. Rather than undertake the hard work of building a foundation for true unity, we take the easy out of what Dietrich Bonhoeffer called cheap grace — of “grace sold on the market like cheapjacks’ wares.”
For those of us who ascribe to Christian faith — or any faith, for that matter — Bonhoeffer, and others like him, call us to task. They call to task a Church — of all denominations — that has chosen appeasement over Scriptural unity since the birth of this nation. And it is the Church, in some sectors, crying loudest for “unity.”
Yes, by all means unity. But let us remember and guard against our Christian past. For, it was the white Church that chose “unity” in the face of slavery. Of Jim Crow. Of lynchings. Of social and economic oppression. And it is that same Church that now cries “Unity!”
It is clear, if our Republic is to last much longer, we must have unity. But we do not need, and cannot survive, more white “unity” at the expense of all others. We must have unity that celebrates and empowers real equality among all people. That is the prerequisite of true unity. We need that unity. But, we cannot afford, and must not accept, more quiet appeasement in its place.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at jamesrneal.com.
