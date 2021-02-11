This coming Wednesday is Ash Wednesday, our period of penitence and self-examination as we prepare for Easter.
Our entry into this period of self-examination and penitence traditionally begins with the visible mark of ashes on our forehead.
This reflection on the temporal portion of our lives — that which was born and will die — as opposed to our eternal spiritual lives, is reflected in the prayer said before imposition of the ashes:
“Almighty God, you have created us out of the dust of the earth: Grant that these ashes may be to us a sign of our mortality and penitence, that we may remember that it is only by your gracious gift that we are given everlasting life; through Jesus Christ our Savior. Amen.”
That reminder of our mortality is summarized further, from Genesis 3:19, as the ashes are applied to the forehead: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
This is a solemn and beautiful ceremony, meant to focus our attention on penitence — on turning away from habits in our temporal lives that hinder our walk with God in our eternal souls.
But, the focus on ashes and dust also can come across as gloomy, guilt-ridden and just downright depressing. For many, Ash Wednesday is a spiritual 2-by-4, drug out once a year to hit us in the back of the head with this message: “You’re all sinners; you are all going to die; repent; thanks be to God.”
There’s incontrovertible truth in that message. We sin. We are dust. If the experience of everyone who’s gone before us holds true, we also will return to that dust. That’s truth.
But there is hope beyond that truth.
In the trials of this life, and on the inward journey of Lent, we’re reassured in Isaiah 58:11 that “The Lord will guide you continually, and satisfy your needs in parched places, and make your bones strong; and you shall be like a watered garden, like a spring of water, whose waters never fail.”
No matter where our journey, physical or spiritual, takes us, God is there to provide for and guide us. And, at the end of our walk in this life, at our turning back to dust, we encounter the core truth of our faith: We go on. The essential tenet of our Christian belief is that life continues — is elevated — after that transformation, after our physical death.
On our knees, accepting the ashen cross, we mark ourselves as nothing but dust. And in that posture of humble penitence we prepare ourselves to possess everything. From that posture we go forward, into Lent, into the desert of our spirit, to seek Christ who walks before us.
Almighty and everlasting God, help us today to surrender the pretensions of our ego and to accept our ultimate physical and spiritual union with you and all of your creation. In that posture of surrender and acceptance, let us venture from this day forward into ourselves, searching out and turning from anything that denies our oneness with each other, and with you. Amen.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist. He can be reached online at emmauspath.church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.