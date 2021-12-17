It seems to happen every year.
No matter how much I try to commit to slowing down and enjoying the atmosphere of the Christmas season, it always seems that even just a few days before Christmas, the spirit just isn’t there. I sometimes feel like I’m living that Faith Hill song “Where Are You Christmas?”
I know I’m not the only one. There are so many distractions — jobs, volunteer activities, community activities, family and friend holiday gatherings, shopping, etc. The weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas just fly by, and before you know it, it’s Christmas Eve, and you still haven’t caught your breath.
In past years, Christmas Eve was the time that I spent cooking our annual dinner, which is our family tradition. It was a day of cooking, getting out the Christmas china, setting the table, making sure the last of the presents were wrapped, getting everything organized.
This year, I’m not doing any of that. Daughter has taken over those duties, and for the first time in several years, I will not have to travel from Oklahoma City to Enid on Christmas Eve. I’m already here. In fact, I’ll probably be working at least a few hours at the newspaper on Christmas Eve.
So, what is the Christmas spirit and where does it come from?
The Christmas spirit often comes to many through regular church attendance and spiritual connections — attending worship services and participating in activities celebrating the birth of Christ. I have to admit, hearing Christmas hymns, and particularly the Hallelujah Chorus, is very inspirational.
For some, the Christmas spirit comes in the decorations and the music. Certainly, the fantastic 2021 version of Enid Lights Up the Plains and the lighting of the large Christmas tree was motivating. The event was pretty much perfect, with perfect weather and a large crowd getting into the lighting and the fireworks. Enid has some wonderful lighting displays to enjoy, including Meadowlake Park and the courthouse lawn.
A 2016 article from Scientific American says the Christmas spirit is something we should all be able to relate to because it speaks to the social rights and social obligations that we have to each other in order to maintain a civil society. The Salvation Army bell ringers and the community drives that provide toys and items for others helps many people get in the spirit.
Deepack Chopra, M.D., says the holiday spirit can be found by giving of ourselves. He’s talking about being generous when you interact with others by sending messages of care, presence, love and appreciation.
I would agree all these things embody the spirit of Christmas. So, why does it seem to take more time each year for me to get in that special place? I don’t know, but perhaps one culprit this year is the balmy weather we’ve been having. Last year, we had snow on the ground and more in the forecast the week before Christmas. Christmas lights in the snow — now that’s something that can get you in the mood for Christmas.
I know the spirit will eventually come for me. Next week is Christmas week, and it won’t be snowing, but at least it’s not supposed to be in the 70s with hurricane winds. Cooler weather will hopefully bring more families to the downtown activities and out to see the lights.
The one thing that will solidify the Christmas spirit for me will be my two grandchildren — seeing their excitement and listening to their plans for Santa and his reindeer, plus hearing some “mysterious” jingle bells outside just before they go to bed. I’ll be there when they wake up in the morning and sneak down to see what Santa has left.
All those fond childhood memories will come rushing back. I’ll fill up with holiday food, sweets and enjoying excited hugs and snuggles from the little kiddos. My heart will be full.
My hope is that each and every one of you is filled with the holiday spirit over the next few days. No matter how busy or distracted we get, I believe if we look for it and seek it out purposefully, we can find that special holiday spirit.
Have a wonderful Christmas week next week.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
