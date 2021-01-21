By Dave Ruthenberg
Seeing where we are today makes me even more grateful for the early example and guidance from a college professor who not only tolerated my opinions but encouraged actual discourse and tolerance.
It began when I was pretty much the only student in his class (he is still teaching today, but I am not naming him as I do not wish to see him set upon by the cancel culture that exists on campus) that heard of the Laffer Curve or had a basic grasp of it.
As we talked later, he learned I was an admirer of William F. Buckley Jr. and instead of recoiling in horror at the mere prospect of a differing opinion, he pointed me toward more similar writings and thought. Now, he was not a conservative, far from it. He also encouraged me to listen to Buckley’s old NPR show, “Firing Line” which had lively give-and-take between Buckley and his guests, who frequently disagreed with him.
Long before social media — which I have become convinced may go down as the prime reason for the collapse of civility and tolerance — we had to turn to actual printed opinion periodicals. I eagerly awaited the latest issue of such publications as National Review, The American Spectator and Human Events. On the other side of the aisle there were equivalently left-leaning publications such as The New Republic, The Atlantic and The Nation among others.
While I am sure both sides of the political spectrum no doubt at times wanted to grab somebody from the other side by the collar and smack them upside the head and yell, “What’s the matter with you!” it rarely devolved to pure hate and it certainly never, in my own experience, saw responsible people on either side desirous of silencing the other.
Tragically, that seems to no longer exist. Dissent seems to no longer be tolerated.
As I write this, Joe Biden has just been sworn in as the 46th president of the United States. However, as one pundit pointed out, there were more troops there than citizens. In all honesty it looked more like a Venezuelan strongman being installed. There was no joy, there was no feeling of better days ahead.
In the wake of the unfortunate violence that occurred at the Capitol, the left has completely gone to what can only be now considered the dark side. Calls for “deprogramming” those that do not think as they do have been voiced with frightening frequency, while the talking heads on CNN and MSNBC simply nod in agreement
Some have even made suggestions that sound eerily like wishing to send those who supported President Trump to re-education camps. Too many on the left believe opposite opinion-holders need to be silenced and at the very least, deprogrammed until they get their minds right.
Such talk is frighteningly reminiscent of actual Nazism. In Nazi Germany, Jews were demonized and dehumanized by the Third Reich to the point citizens indeed considered Jews sub-humans who needed to be eliminated.
Big Tech, as was noted here last week, continued an unprecedented crackdown on conservative voices whose indiscretion was to voice a contrary opinion. Just as troubling, we have seen people lose their jobs just for supporting Trump or questioning the election outcome.
It is rare I find myself agreeing with Bill Maher, but he made a very salient point when he told his viewers not to attribute the actions of 5,000 people to 74 million voters.
The more such intolerance — and worse — continues to be expressed against those citizens, the more they understandably become worried about their freedoms and the more likely it becomes they will feel the need to respond. People do not respond well to threats to liberty and freedom, especially when such are being expressed so easily with little pushback.
In this column I have — much to the chagrin of some — never backed down from strongly criticizing my fellow citizens on the left. But that’s the key phrase: fellow citizens.
I have felt, and still do, that those on the left could not be more wrong on most issues. However, neither I, nor any true believer in freedom, have any desire to silence them.
A strong society thrives on robust debate and discussion. Shutting down one side reveals not just a weakness in an ability to defend one’s own position, but a terrifying drift in a direction that once traversed is rarely reversed.
We must vociferously defend every citizen’s right to free thought and expression. It is the very foundation upon which our nation was built. Losing it would be the undoing of a great nation.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
