Yesterday, I had an opportunity to visit by video with a couple of ladies in our nursing home ministry, and we considered together this question: How will you carry and be carried by your neighbor today?
This question centered on our reading of Mark 2:1-12, in which Jesus forgives and heals a paralyzed man. What’s important in this conversation is how the man got there — how he came to Christ, to healing.
From the Scripture reading: “Some men came, bringing to him a paralyzed man, carried by four of them. Since they could not get him to Jesus because of the crowd, they made an opening in the roof above Jesus by digging through it and then lowered the mat the man was lying on. When Jesus saw their faith, he said to the paralyzed man, ‘Son, your sins are forgiven.’”
Of course Jesus is condemned by the good church leaders of the day for healing the man — but that’s another column. Let’s get back to those very determined stretcher-bearers.
Finding no path to get their neighbor in front of the healing power of Christ, they give up on the door and take to the roof. Still finding no way in, they tear open the roof and lower him down. That’s persistence.
I think we’re all called to that same level of persistence in bringing others to the healing love of Christ. No, I don’t counsel throwing people over your shoulder and dragging them to church. And, most of us — certainly the sweet ladies on my nursing home call — are not in a physical position to carry a man onto a roof.
But, no matter how weak we are physically, no matter how physically constrained — and those ladies in the nursing home are constrained — we each have a power to lift up and carry our neighbor in ways we never could do physically. We do that through prayer.
When we no longer rely on our own strength, but turn instead to the strength of God, we have the power to lift and carry those who cannot walk in their faith. We have the power to lift and carry them in our prayers.
But, what of those days when we don’t have the strength to pray — let alone carry others in our prayers. I think if we’re honest, we all find ourselves there from time to time. Even Mother Teresa suffered from spiritual dryness. Are we left alone, then, during these times? Absolutely not.
Remember, the paralyzed man could not make his own way to Christ. He had to be carried. Sometimes, we are in a position to play the role of stretcher-bearer for our sisters and brothers. And sometimes, we need to have the humility to be the one who is carried. In either case, it is not our power that heals. It is Christ’s. But, through our prayers, we have the power to carry and be carried into that loving presence.
And, if you can’t get through the door, may your prayers tear open the roof.
Neal is a News & Eagle columnist and staff writer. He can be reached at jneal@enidnews.com and online at emmauspath.church.
