April is designated as Child Abuse Prevention Month, a time to bring awareness and inspire collective action for our children to lead their best lives. Organizations that work in the child abuse prevention space make it their mission to ensure that all children have the ability to live and play in a loving, nurturing and safe environment, primarily their own homes.
Here in Enid, you will be seeing the annual Wooden Child display. For the entire month of April, nearly 300 wooden children again will be displayed on the Garfield County Court House lawn to bring eyes to the often-unseen issue of child abuse.
Garfield County Child Advocacy Council started the Wooden Child Project over a decade ago to raise community awareness of the number of children who are abused and/or neglected in the county.
This year’s 289 wooden children represent 289 children who were confirmed as abused or neglected in Garfield County in 2021 — 41 more cases than were reported the year before.
This display is always a stark reminder of the tragedy of child abuse and childhood trauma, something our state unfortunately, ranks pretty high in. While awareness is always important, it’s action that truly makes the difference.
As a reminder to readers, prior to coming back to Enid as publisher of the newspaper, I worked as an external relations and development director for Parent Promise/Prevent Child Abuse Oklahoma. That organization provides home-based parent mentoring and support services to families in Oklahoma County. So, I am keenly aware of the issue, and also the challenge in getting resources to help families, primarily in rural areas.
Enid used to have a home-visiting program; but, fiscal shenanigans at the Oklahoma State Department of Health between 2015 and 2017 made it unfeasible for Enid to continue its home-visiting program. However, Community Development Support Association (CDSA) continues to provide parent education and support through other programs, including a diaper bank, developmental screenings, Early Bird curriculum program with Enid Public Schools and other endeavors.
Funding services to help families who have experienced generations of helpless and hopelessness is key to turning things around for children and helping them find hope. That’s what prevention services do — help break destructive cycles that lead to childhood trauma, including neglect and abuse.
I was privileged to help secure private funding in Oklahoma City in 2019 to embed a trained parent educator in Integris Baptist Hospital, and that parent educator still is there today. That parent educator is able to visit families before they even leave the hospital and offer the ability to connect with home-based services.
I think this is the future of parent education and support, and it’s my belief all hospitals delivering maternity services in rural areas would benefit greatly from having a parent educator embedded in their women’s services center.
The parent educator works closely with hospital social services staff to identify families they believe may be vulnerable and need parent education and support services. Even if Enid doesn’t have a home-based parent education and support system right now, an embedded parent educator in the hospitals can help guide parents to services they can receive.
But, such an endeavor takes funding, and currently, there is not enough funding through the State Department of Health to provide this needed service. Right now, the majority of state and federal funding is going to metro areas, such as Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and every other rural area need more funding to provide child well-being services.
About a decade ago, about $7 million in state and federal dollars went to home-based parent education and support services in Oklahoma. Now, just over $2 million is allotted. So much more could be done.
It’s time our lawmakers start making children a priority, not just through anti-abortion legislation, but through pro-child legislation that gets to true heart of helping parents raise healthy and resilient children.
It takes about $4,000 a year per family to provide parent education services. But, if a family falls off the cliff and goes into the DHS system, that price tag goes up to $100,000 and more. With the Oklahoma City program I’m talking about, fewer than 5% of their clients ever have a substantiated DHS referral. That tells me that parent education services are not only working, they are a sound investment. It only makes sense that investing early will have a much better return than picking up the pieces after a child has been neglected or abused.
All the positive outcomes we say we want in Oklahoma — from education outcomes, health and mental health outcomes to economic outcomes — begin with raising healthy and resilient children. We can’t or won’t be a Top 10 state until we seriously address the future of our children.
Allen is editor and publisher of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.