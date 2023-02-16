If you’ve been living in a cave and haven’t had any real indication that our country is divided and, quite frankly, spiritually unwell, then you have to look no further than the recent outcry over a “Jesus Gets Us” advertisement that was played during last Sunday’s Super Bowl.
“He Get Us” was launched in March 2022 and plans to spend $2 billion over the next several years. The ads direct viewers to a website that includes Bible readings, methods to chat with real people about religion and information about Jesus. The ads were aired during Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
In this day and age when everything is under the microscope and open to scrutiny, it’s not surprising that it has caught the attention of the uber-left standard-bearers, such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Joy Reid.
But, in my opinion, when Grammy presentations feature the Devil and uphold Satanic imagery to the oohs and aahs of so-called “influencers,” well, an ad campaign about Jesus seems pretty benign.
The “He Gets Us” campaign is somewhat stark, but it points out that Jesus was an immigrant, a refugee, a radical, an activist and probably would be considered a social justice warrior by today’s standard.
The “He Gets Us” website features content about current events, like artificial intelligence and social justice.
“Whatever you are facing, Jesus faced it too,” the campaign claims.
Of course, one hollow criticism is that Jesus wouldn’t spend $2 million an ad campaign. As if those complaining really know how a present-day Jesus would spread His message. Why wouldn’t He use the mediums available to Him, just as Jesus used what was available 2,000 years ago?
The other obvious criticism is that some of the organizations behind the campaign have been targeted as anti-LGBTQ or are anti-abortion. That’s a convenient one to pin on many religious organizations that are coming to terms with these sensitive issues and, quite frankly, in many instances are working hard to navigate them in a responsible way.
The commercials don’t promote one specific church over others and, instead, encourage people to follow Jesus in their own way.
Of all the motives and criticisms of the campaign to be explored, I couldn’t find anything wrong with the message. After all, in the end, it’s still an ad campaign. And what are ad campaigns designed to do? They create persuasive messages they hope will eventually cause action.
In this case, the campaign aims to increase the relevance of Jesus in American culture, according to the agency behind the ads.
In this time when many groups and individuals are positioning themselves for relevance, why should Jesus be left out?
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
