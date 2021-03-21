Hate, I suppose, is an acquired taste.
It isn’t something we are born with, it is rather something that develops over the course of a lifetime.
Babies don’t hate each other — neither do toddlers. Oh, they may not play well together, they may be reluctant to share their toys, but that is strictly selfishness, not hatred.
Hate is planted with a word or action. Mom makes a disparaging remark about someone whose skin is a different shade, or whose eyes are an almond shape.
The seed is planted, the light goes on. Hey, Mom’s right, they are different than we are. Different, we decide, isn’t good — in fact it is rather disturbing.
What drives us to seek conformity, uniformity, everybody looking and thinking like we do? It would be a rather wretched world were we all the same, to my way of thinking, but to each his own.
Hate reared its hideous head again earlier this week when a young man with a gun murdered eight people in a series of massage establishments in Atlanta. Six of the eight were Asian American women.
Asian Americans have increasingly been the targets of verbal and physical assaults ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 just more than a year ago in Wuhan, China. Some people seem to think Asian people are somehow responsible for the outbreak, which is patently ridiculous, of course, but I guess people are looking for any excuse to hate.
The suspect in this week’s killings, a 21-year-old man who shall remain nameless in this space, because he isn’t worth wasting ink over, claims his wasn’t a hate crime, but he was rather driven by his sex addiction and his desire to remove temptation in the form of the women employed by the massage parlors. Thus these women represented merely temptation, not living, breathing human beings.
A hate crime by any other name would still have robbed eight people of their lives, not to mention constituting a direct attack on those they left behind to mourn.
In 2020 the overall rate of hate crimes dropped slightly in the U.S., while hate crimes directed against Asian Americans skyrocketed some 150%.
Former President Donald Trump doesn’t get a fair shake from the “lamestream” media, according to his supporters. Perhaps not, but he is nonetheless being blamed for at least a measure of the recent enmity toward Asian-Americans. Over the course of the pandemic the former president has referred to the coronavirus as both the “China virus” and the “Kung-flu.”
In a study published this past week by the University of California-San Francisco, after the ex-president tweeted the phrase “China virus,” in reference to COVID-19 in March 2020, there was an increase of anti-Asian hashtags on Twitter. Half of the 777,852 hashtags posted after Trump’s tweet contained anti-Asian words and phrases, the study found.
So now people of all Asian backgrounds have a target on their backs because of a disease that is anything but their fault.
Bigotry is foolish on its surface, but when you somehow try to justify prejudice the excuses dissolve like toilet paper in the rain.
Not that we in the Sooner State should feel high and mighty, or somehow above the fray when it comes to racial discrimination. The recent incident involving a bigoted sportscaster and an open mike at the large-school state girls’ basketball tournament drove that point home, and don’t forget we are just a couple of months away from the 100th anniversary of the worst incidence of racial violence in the history of the nation — the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
This, incidentally, is National Common Courtesy Day. Common courtesy, now there’s a concept that has become somewhat frayed over the course of the pandemic. It would seem to me to be simple common courtesy to do the things the public health experts recommend to help stem the tide of the coronavirus — wear a mask, stay home when you can, keep your distance, wash your hands. But many people see these simple measures as violations of their freedom.
OK, then, how about showing common courtesy to those of different races, faiths and creeds. You don’t have to love everybody, though God knows it would help, but the simple absence of hate is the first small step toward tolerance.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at PO Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.