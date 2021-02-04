By Dave Ruthenberg
As each day passes early in the Biden administration, it becomes painfully clear the GOP is content to finish second in a two-party race.
What endeared voters to Trump was his fearlessness in standing up to the accepted norms of D.C. and calling out those who were more interested in their own political posture than what is best for the nation.
The Democrats, even when they held minority positions in both chambers of Congress, fought him at every turn. The GOP though seems to have little stomach or the fortitude to take the fight to the Democrats now that it finds itself in a similar position as the Dems did four years ago.
If anything, it appears the GOP has comfortably slipped back into loser mode.
In the wake of Biden’s recent flurry of executive orders, the GOP response has been mostly, with a few notable exceptions, one of whining or acting like shrinking violets. It’s not often recommended the GOP act like Democrats, but the Democrats gave the GOP a bit of a game plan on fighting when you’re in the minority. So, use it.
Seemingly when Trump so much as sneezed, the Dems ran to a friendly judge and got an injunction of some sort.
Biden, who apparently believes in ruling by executive fiat, has signed some of the most damaging executive orders and in the span of about 10 days has signaled a radical left turn back toward failed Obama-era policies that wrecked industries and destroyed economies.
The most egregious of the early executive orders has been the shutting down of the Keystone pipeline, which according to various estimates, idled anywhere from 10,000 to 50,000 jobs. What a start.
The GOP’s response, other than a few voicing displeasure and outrage, has pretty much been limited to just that or inconsequential legislative filings.
The very definition of political posturing is the recent filing of a bill in the U.S. Senate by several Republican members to stop, as reported by OK Energy Today, “Biden’s administration from blocking new oil and gas drilling and mining on federal lands and waters.” Only problem? Any such bill is dead on arrival.
With the GOP being in the minority in both chambers, the bill accomplishes nothing unless the real objective was for the GOP Senators (not a single Dem signed on) to make the voters think they are doing something meaningful, all the while knowing it has no chance.
Surely, with the record-setting number of conservative judges appointed by Trump over the past four years, the GOP could pull a Dem move and find some friendly judge in an oil-producing state and request an injunction to that and other recent executive orders.
That would demonstrate seriousness and an ability to use the Dems’ own playbook against them.
Both of Oklahoma’s U.S. senators are sponsors of the already comatose bill. Both, of course, need to demonstrate their loyalty to an industry that is the lifeblood of their state. Unfortunately, it’s just lip service.
Sen. Jim Inhofe is likely in his final term as a senator. The 86-year-old was just re-elected to a six-year term and is safe from voter repercussions.
Sen. James Lankford’s standing is more tenuous. The 52-year-old will be up for reelection in 2022.
Lankford was one of seven GOP senators who reversed their objections to the Electoral College certification after the events of Jan. 6. He then proceeded to go on an apology tour.
His backtracking on that issue, though, did reveal the GOP cannot completely go where the Dems did for four years.
Four years of screaming about Russia collusion and the illegitimacy of Trump’s win over Hillary Clinton, though completely refuted by an independent investigation, were perfectly fine for the Dems. However, raising any questions about the 2020 election are not permitted and voicing such is simply not tolerated. Just ask those banned by social media solely for voicing such opinions.
While the milquetoast country club faction of the GOP seems to be back in charge (a total gift to the Dems), there have been consequences for those who have turned their back on Trump.
Notably, Sen. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Rep. Tim Rice of South Carolina have been censured by their respective state parties for voting for the impeachment of Trump.
Both Lankford and Inhofe have been censured by the Osage County Republican Party, which also demanded their resignations for not supporting the challenge to the 2020 presidential election.
The censures are extremely telling and send a clear message that the grassroots GOP is not desirous of seeing the GOP roll over and capitulate. Trump showed how to take the fight to the establishment, and 74 million voters also gave their tacit approval to somebody who will stand up to business as usual.
If the GOP wants to continue to be a factor, other than functioning as a punching bag, it better learn to fight, even if it means fighting like a Democrat.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer for the Enid News & Eagle. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
