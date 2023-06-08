The field of candidates running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024 is growing. While former President Donald Trump remains the front-runner, there are a few candidates who have caught my attention, and who are not following the political play book that seems to demand all candidates of color subscribe to the idea of systemic oppression and not divert from it.
The field of GOP candidates includes two Black contenders — Rep. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Larry Elder, a conservative commentator who is noted as gaining the most votes in a failed recall election against California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Other candidates in the mix include two Indian American children of immigrants, Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador under Trump, and Vivek Ramaswamy, an entrepreneur and author.
All four of these candidates already have been ensnared in the thorny issue of racial politics and the idea of American exceptionalism. Because they are people of color and associated with the Republican Party, they have come under attack by various liberal and media groups as being insincere or “the exception rather than the norm” when it comes to people of color.
Why is it that many liberal and mainstream media groups can’t accept that not all minorities have the same experience or same attitude when it comes to addressing the thorny issues of race and also — in the case of Haley – misogyny and ageism in business and politics?
Scott most recently addressed the banshees on the TV talk show “The View” regarding his views on racism and how he feels about his own lived experiences. While “The View” ladies want him to be negative about his experiences, he wants to try to project positivity and hope.
He believes our country has made progress in addressing racism, while addressing work still has to be done.
“Progress in America is palpable,” he said. “It can be measured in generations.”
Of course, the liberal hosts protested. Sunny Hostin, a co-host who is Black, said she was an exception in the story of Black achievement, as is Mr. Scott and the show’s most famous co-host, Whoopi Goldberg.
He pulled apart their arguments by addressing the fact that U.S. voters have elected a Black president and a Black vice president. He reminded them the United States has had two Black chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
He also admonished the hosts about advancing the notion “that the only way for a young African American kid to be successful in this country is to be the exception and not the rule.”
Many people may disagree with Scott and believe he is not acknowledging history; however, is he not allowed to try to push forward from the negative history and advance an agenda of unity and optimism for all races in the country just because he is Black?
And then, there is Nikki Haley, who faced racial and religious discrimination as part of the only Indian family in her community. She’s been accused of only acknowledging her race when it suits her political career and for appealing to white audiences with her messages of rising from humble beginnings despite the discrimination she and her family faced.
As governor of South Carolina, Haley made history by appointing Scott to the U.S. Senate, making him the first Black man from the Deep South to serve in that chamber since Reconstruction. And she signed into law a bill that began to correct for decades-deep inequalities suffered by school districts in poor communities in her state.
Still, she is constantly accused of “compromising” her race by not embracing fully the trend in attitude that the United States is a systemically racist country. She sees another side of the issue through her own lived experience and her own views, but because she is a person of color she apparently is not allowed to express an optimism that the country is doing better and can do better when it comes to issues of race.
Democrats made systemic racism a centerpiece of the 2020 election, and four years later it seems that is where they want to head again. It’s true that white nationalism is on the rise in our country and is a cause for concern. And, most Americans acknowledge racism will continue to be a challenge for our country.
So how do we expect our next president to address our country’s racial divide? Would we rather have a president who wallows in the constant negativity and pessimism of racial politics, or do we want a president who can take his or her experiences and help mold a more positive, more inclusive future for all people?
And, which approach will best accomplish what most of us say we want: peace, prosperity and a sense of hope for all?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.