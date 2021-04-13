Do you have all your ducks in a row? Think about it.
I woke up this week early and saw two mallard ducks just across the street: a drake and a hen.
At first I saw only the drake, but eventually the little hen came from under some flowers and vines growing around a huge tree. Later I didn’t see them. My neighbor said they loiter around the tree and then come over to swim in their pool. I have not peeked through the fence to see them, but they go somewhere in the neighborhood. What a joy it is to see these ducks loving our neighborhood.
Those ducks (and a trip to my brother’s house over Easter) got me to thinking if I have all of my ducks in a row. Have I taken care of my affairs that are necessary when one gets older? I am no spring chicken, so I had better get some organization going and plans made.
My funeral arrangements are made. When Jim was alive, we went to a funeral home, and they were so kind in helping us make the choices we wanted. I thought it would be creepy and difficult, but it was not at all that way. Then when Jim passed, all of those decisions were made and executed exactly with absolutely no worry on mine or the family’s part. I am so thankful we had those ducks in a row. No hassle, no worry ... they took care of every detail.
I would like to have my house and will organized before I die. I hope I won’t need to soon, but I had better get with the program while I can still remember things and while I am physically able to sort and know what goes where.
When my granddaughter was here one summer, we went through a lot of dishes and ironstone pieces and marked them so she could have what she wanted of them. I have written the designated names on the furniture that I want to go to nieces, nephews, grandchildren and others. I am trying to write a little history and attach it to each item so they will know the origin and how each piece was used or displayed.
It has been fun for me to hold each item and think about it as I write its history. So many, many of them have sentimental value only, but I don’t want to throw them away. For instance, I have a noodle cutter that I use all the time and have had for at least 50 years. My little nieces gave it to me, and we used it a lot when they were little. I broke the handle one day recently and was just sick about it. Stan said he could fix it and he did. He used two screws and a metal bar across the break and it is as good as new. Anyone else would have thrown it in the trash, but to me it is a treasure.
I have a spoon holder from Germany that belonged to my Grandma. I also have a beautiful, brown ironstone sugar bowl she used. Probably a third of the things I enjoy using are old and well used, and that is why I love them and want them to be passed on to someone who will love them like I do. Oh, my relatives and friends will be so excited. But as my brother said, “If they throw them away, you won’t know.” True, and I am glad I won’t. But for now they can at least take them out of my house when the time comes and then probably have the largest garage sale in Enid, America.
I have quilts, and tatting, and paintings, and books by the gillions. I have many shelves full of cook books, some fairly new and some really, really old. They are all well used and marked on but that is what makes them such a joy. I have collections of marble eggs in every color. I have some beautiful crystal bowls, enough for each person to have one. I have at least 25 three-ring notebooks of my columns I have written for the News and Eagle, since 1993. Each member of my family wants one of those. I have an entire wall of two rooms of cross-stitched samplers that I have made and framed. Enough to go around to everyone.
Some of the furniture I have already given away because I wanted the brother or sister to enjoy them while they could. Two of the sisters have already passed on so I am so glad they enjoyed my treasures too. My old piano is spoken for. It gives me great joy to know that mine and Mother’s and Grandma’s things have good homes and will lovingly be cared for and passed on to the next generations.
Getting my ducks in a row is not just about my ‘hereafter’ but just getting ready for my Monday class at Hillsdale School. It takes more time to get things ready and organized than it does to teach what I want them to learn. I am not complaining. I love those wonderful kids and love being their teacher and having them also teach me about this younger generation. This country will be OK if my students are in charge. They are so bright and polite and level-headed. Every bushel has a few bad apples, but I have not encountered even one in my classes at Hillsdale Christian School. They are just pure joy to me.
Like many ladies my age, I am not able to drag the hose around my yard to keep it green and pretty so I had a sprinkling system put in to make it easier to care for my yard and flowers.
I can hardly wait for a dry spell to try it. It will certainly make life easier for me as I plan to stay in my home for as long as I can and then they will have to drag me out kicking and screaming.
Getting my ducks in a row also means I am gradually sorting things to dispose of. I have clothes I have not worn for ages (style has nothing to do with it, but size does). It gives me a good feeling when a closet is cleaned and sorted, but it is not fun while it is happening. I am trying to do one thing I love doing every day, and doing one thing I hate doing every day. So far ... so good.
Guess it is time for me to share this salad/dessert recipe again. I took it to Pawnee for Easter dinner and everyone liked it. So I print it again. The recipe says to use any flavor Jell-O, but this time I used orange (because I couldn’t find peach which I usually use). It tastes like frozen dream bars.
1 (15- to 20-ounce) can crushed pineapple
1 large package Jell-O, any flavor
2 cups buttermilk
1 small carton Cool Whip
Heat pineapple and juice to boiling. Add Jell-O and dissolve. Let cool, but not set hard. Add the buttermilk and stir in until smooth. Then fold in thawed Cool Whip. Serve in a pretty crystal bowl. Refrigerate. Makes a lot.
