Along with the horrible images we are witnessing as the Taliban marches across Afghanistan, we also know the jihadists who pervert the meaning of Islam likely intend to resume their reign of terror over girls and women in that country.
One positive thing the U.S. occupation of Afghanistan has brought over the last 20 years is a sense of hope in girls and women in that country. Many U.S. and other organizations have worked with women Afghan leaders to fight for the rights of girls and women in the region to get an education, to start their own businesses and to be independent of Sharia law.
The swift takeover of the Afghan government by the Taliban is a gut punch and a tragic setback to all the work these organizations have done to help empower Afghan women.
The Oklahoma City-based nonprofit Institute for the Economic Empowerment of Women and Peace through Business has worked with Afghani and Rwandan women for the last 15 years to train and educate nearly 1,000 women to become successful business owners.
In an interview with The Oklahoman this past week, businesswoman and organization founder Terry Neese and others talked about the horror watching what is happening and worrying how it will impact the women they have been mentoring. More importantly, her organization and others like hers are scrambling to find ways to continue to help these oppressed women and possibly get them out of the country.
You might remember Neese from all the 2020 election ads for the 5th District Representative — she was the gun-toting granny with the colorful glasses who lost her bid in the Republican primary against eventual winner U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice.
But, Neese is best known for her nonprofit organization’s work to mentor Afghan women. Even as the Taliban have been asking women to join their new government and promising some changes from their repressive ways, Neese and the rest of us know that there is no empowerment or freedom for girls and women under Taliban rule.
For the last 20 years, many Afghan women have held jobs, run businesses, been able to get an education and enjoy relative freedoms and independence. When the Taliban started marching through the country, women fled from their jobs, and women-owned businesses have been shut down and boarded up.
Under Taliban rule, they will be subject to repressive interpretations of Sharia Islamic law. Education for women and girls will be forbidden under almost all circumstances. Women won’t be allowed to work outside of the home or leave the house without a male guardian. Women who go out will be required to wear burkas, a bulky garment that fits tightly over the head and drapes all the way to the ankles, rendering them fully covered and unidentifiable in public.
Any girl or women believed to be disobeying these rules could be beaten and possibly killed.
The many Afghan women who have thrived for the last 20 years and grown into leadership roles are now going into hiding. According to news reports, they are shredding documents written in English and deleting social media apps, as well as burying their cellphones.
Neese’s organization employed a full-time staff member in Afghanistan, and thankfully, they were able to get her out of the country and to the United States, she told The Oklahoman. However, arrangements to get several other Afghan mentorees over to Rwanda did not come to fruition.
If there is any future hope for these women, it’s that there is overall support across the country and also other areas of the world to help Afghan women. Organizations like Neese’s say that despite the chaos, they don’t intend to leave these women without hope. Neese said her organization will continue do what they can to help. Her organization and other women rights organizations deserve financial support in working to get visas for the women who wish to leave Afghanistan.
The girls and women of Afghanistan deserve the care and support of the rest of us. We all know what is coming, and we must care.
