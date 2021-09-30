The first day of fall was last week, and with the school year in full swing and Fall Break right around the corner, you might be looking for study and learning resources for students.
The library can help with that! A few years ago, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County began its Digital Access Card program. The library’s goal was to get library cards into the hands of K-12 students within Enid and Garfield County. It was a large undertaking and every school year, it’s something the library prioritizes.
Teachers and librarians throughout the area make sure students have a Digital Access Card, our circulation staff creates the cards, and our library’s teen and children’s librarians make school visits so teachers and students know how to access resources with their cards.
But the library also has a lot of other learning tools for students, teachers, caregivers and homeschoolers!
In-Library Items
Did you know the library has kits? These are great for early learners who are just discovering how to count or getting ready to visit the doctor or dentist for the first time. There are also ones for cooking and having a picnic. Each kit contains different learning elements aimed at learning together through play, from toys to books to puzzles.
Other items in the library include read-along kits with a book and accompanying CD. There are also kits aimed at learning languages called “Baby’s First Steps” that are available in Spanish, French and Italian.
Online Learning
Our website also has a Homework Help page for kids at enid.okpls.org/kids/homework-help. Students writing a paper and need a topic? We have Explora for elementary, middle and high school students (there’s even an Educator’s Edition). Contact the library for log-on information at (580) 234-6313 or stop by the library and pick up a learning resource bookmark.
Another fun online resource is Ben’s Guide to the U.S. Government. Find downloadable learning activities like scavenger hunts and word searches for kids, ages 4 on up.
Homeschool Resources
Homeschooling and looking for books? Browse by Subject “Home Schooling” or keyword “Homeschooling” on the catalog at enid.biblionix.com/catalog. Also, be sure to check out titles on the digital libraries, Overdrive and Hoopla, for even more selection.
Want to take a virtual class? Our online resource, Universal Class has 45 Homeschooling courses that you can access 24/7. Take classes on the ABCs of Algebra to courses on the American Government to How to Teach Reading Fundamentals. First time user? Register with “ENID” followed by your six-digit library card number (ex: ENID222222).
So, remember to fall into the library and check out all the learning resources available! And don’t forget to pick up an October calendar for a full list of fun fall activities.
Need help with any of our resources? Ask a librarian at (580) 234-6313 or email us at publiclibrary@enid.org.
Malan is communications specialist for Public Library of Enid and Garfield County.
