“An editorial is not a command from on high, it’s just one man’s opinion.” — the late Leland Gourley, publisher, Friday Newspaper in Oklahoma City.
I was privileged in my early years in journalism to work with an accomplished writer, journalist and entrepreneur, Leland Gourley, in Oklahoma City during the mid-1980s. Leland was not only a savvy journalist, but a marketing genius, and he started a weekly newspaper called Friday that served the northwest part of Oklahoma City.
Leland was a well-known conservative who matched wits with the most well-known liberal writer at the time, Frosty Troy.
Leland was a prolific editorial writer, and for the most part, he wrote very common-sense editorials from a conservative perspective. The readership area Friday served (and continues to serve) is what Leland termed “the richest 25 square miles of Oklahoma,” so you can guess that he was very much a strong business-minded conservative.
Still, at the top of every editorial page was that sentence I used at the top of this column. He wanted his readers to know that the editorials written were his opinion, but he welcomed comment from those who disagreed with that opinion.
That same standard holds true for the Enid News & Eagle’s editorial page. Our editorial page is a little different in that we have a community editorial board that has input on editorials that we write. We meet once a week to discuss editorial topics and come up with a consensus on what our stance will be. Not all editorials that appear in our newspaper are approved by every member of the editorial board; however, we do depend on the editorial board to give us balanced guidance in the stands we take.
Our goal for the editorial page is to provide common-sense opinions and analysis on current topics but also provide space for opinions and narratives that might differ from our own editorial stance. We look for subject-matter experts who can provide perspectives on the topics of the day. Sometimes our editorial page may seem to take a conservative approach, other times, it may seem to lean more liberal.
The point of an editorial page is to create discussion and debate. The role of the editorial is to propose an idea or a solution about an issue, not just complain about a problem.
We also provide space on our editorial page for our readers to have their say. We encourage readers to write Letters to the Editor about current topics and even to take issue with or criticize an editorial stance our newspaper has taken. In fact, reader submissions make our editorial page better. All we ask is that the letters be factual in nature and not promote misinformation or falsehoods.
Our editorial page is not Facebook or Twitter. Everything that appears in our pages is vetted by editors before being published. We are open to printing readers’ opinions no matter what their politics are, but we can decline to publish anything. Based on our standards, letters can be declined if they include racist comments, untrue or defamatory comments. We also can decline to publish extremist viewpoints. We still do our best to provide a space where people can express their viewpoints in a responsible manner.
So, if you disagree with an opinion published in the News & Eagle, you are welcome to write us to let us know. It’s OK to disagree. And, we can disagree without being disagreeable.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.