The plight of today’s children has been heavy on my heart for quite some time.
As I’ve mentioned before, I worked in child abuse prevention before returning to Enid as publisher of the News & Eagle. And, I came to care very deeply about what is happening to too many children in our communities, our state and our nation, and the barriers too many families face in providing a safe, loving and nurturing home for children.
I always said that a majority of the positive outcomes we want in our state relies on raising healthy and resilient children. That’s the bottom line, yet so many in our government or in authority are resistant to work toward policies that help families and children and are too eager to jump on polarizing bandwagons that could do more harm than good.
Today’s culture wars are becoming even more devastating for children as lawmakers politicize and polarize and propose policies that limit information, services and even compassion for many children and their families.
We can blame COVID, or we can blame just the overall uncertainty and lack of confidence children face as they grow older and grapple with societal demands. However, I think we can all agree that too many children are in crisis, and the adults with power are not making it any easier for them to deal with all the conflicts they are going through.
So now is a time for compassion for children and parents who may be going through uncertain times. Instead of ramped up rhetoric, we need to provide understanding and support for what our kids are going through.
Many adults may have strong feelings about today’s cultural issues; however, we need to start thinking about how we can foster compassion and understanding in our own lives and our own homes. We need to have an appreciation for our girls and our boys and be informed and aware of all the messages they are receiving and help them navigate the best way possible.
Starting with our own kids and grandkids, we can do our best to affirm them as individuals. Let’s all be active in telling our girls they have full autonomy over their bodies. Saying “no” is enough. It’s OK to voice their opinion or their feelings on something that matters to them.
We need to help instill in our girls the confidence that they are gifted and have the ability to decide the course their lives can take. They can be executives, military, business owners, scientists, attorneys, etc. Let’s affirm to our girls that they can be anything they want to be, and that no matter what the politics of the time are, they have choices and they need to be active in making the choices they feel are best for them.
Let’s teach our boys that respect and compassion are just as important as strength and masculinity. Let’s teach them to be allies to their female friends and to advocate for them. Let’s teach them about consent and that bullying or harassment are the opposite of respect and consent. Boys need confidence, too, and we need to help empower them to find their voice in all this.
Parents, grandparents, adult aunts and uncles and caregivers need to be strong in their own values of confidence and kindness and pass that along to the children in their lives. By doing so, we can help them build the resiliency they need to weather these cultural storms — and be prepared to fight the battles they need to fight.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
