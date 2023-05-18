When I first heard that the Biden Administration wants to limit or ban gas stoves, I pretty much just laughed it off as just another wild-eyed liberal climate change idea or another means to eliminate fossil fuels.
However, the controversy over gas stoves has now evolved into a full-fledged subject in the nation’s ongoing culture war.
Article after article and report after report are on jumping the bandwagon labeling gas stoves as a danger to public health and the planet.
According to a USA Today article, studies going back to the 1970s and 80s show unvented natural gas stoves can cause indoor air pollution harmful to young lungs. And climate change concerns have prompted some places to try to stop new gas lines from being run to new construction.
While the potential health issues around gas stoves have actually been around for several decades, the article reports this latest round of controversy came on Jan. 9 when Richard Trumpka Jr., head of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, said natural gas stoves are "a hidden hazard" and suggested unsafe products might be banned, a statement he later seemed to retract.
Also, this came up when about 100 cities or counties and three states were putting new building codes in place that either ban the installation of natural gas hookups in newly constructed homes or buildings or offer incentives for not doing so.
This has evoked a harsh backlash among many factions, including the natural gas industry, restaurants that typically use gas stoves, and many consumers who prefer cooking with gas, which is typically less expensive than electricity and also, most claim, provide a much better cooking experience and better quality control.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, 38% of American households cook with gas. Instant heat and the ability to make immediate temperature changes are a few of the leading perks for homeowners who favor gas over electric. It is often easier to visually gauge heat levels with gas as well. The grates for gas burners are virtually indestructible, and a variety of cookware can be used on a gas stovetop. Some homeowners might say they’re simply drawn to the gourmet experience of cooking over a flame.
I prefer a gas stove to an electric stove. When I was younger, the homes I lived in only had electric cooktops because my mother was afraid of gas stoves. However, when I got older and moved into a home with a gas cooktop, I immediately fell in love. And, every home I’ve had since has had a gas cooktop.
I can cook on an electric cooktop, but I find the temps get too high, and once you turn it off, it continues to heat. I don’t like that.
I am open to the new induction cooktops, which are energy efficient and easy to use. The products are considered safe because they quickly cool to the touch and operate with less heat loss. All of which leads to less chance of burns or fires. Another major perk is that they’re very easy to keep clean. But, they are also expensive.
Cooking technology evolves, and I don’t believe that any kind of national or long-term ban by the government of gas cooktops will go anywhere. Consumers are tired of having choices taken away from them, and their cooktop preferences are probably one of the most near and dear products to their every-day life.
Cooking shouldn’t be seen at all partisan, and as with anything, government agencies need to operate in the common-sense world and quit going off on idealistic tangents. You want to have fewer gas stoves, then make electric or convection cooking technology better and less expensive. Let the marketplace make the decision rather than government bureaucrats.
We can continue to expect quite a bit of pushback, likely from state legislatures that will pass laws prohibiting such bans.
