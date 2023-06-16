By Twila Doucet
Long Term Care Authority
Good communication creates a win-win situation for both grandchildren and grandparents.
Learning good communication skills helps children and adults develop confidence, feelings of self-worth and good relationships with others.
• Teach your grandchildren good listening skills.
• Practice listening and talking; talk with your grandchildren about school, friends, and their feelings.
• Respect your grandchildren. If you talk to your grandchildren as you do your peers, they will be more likely to tell you when things are right and wrong in their life.
• Praise your grandchildren for doing things right. Praise builds a child’s confidence and reinforces communication. Unkind words tear children down and teach them that they just aren’t good enough.
• Children are never too old to be told they are loved. Saying and hearing I love you is important at any age.
• Give routines for bedtime, meals and chores. Routines will help your grandchildren feel safe and let them know your expectations.
• Remind them of your rules; just saying no is not enough.
• Start with only a few rules. The more rules you have, the harder it will be for your grandchildren to remember them. Be sure you know why you are saying no. Explain your reasons for saying no. Be sure your grandchildren understand your reasons.
• Give kids a voice. Kids need a voice in setting limits. They need a chance to tell you what they think and feel. Even a child of 5 or 6 can talk with you and help you set fair limits. When kids help you make rules, they are more likely to obey them.
If you are a grandparent or senior raising a child and need assistance with information on what may be available to you, contact Twila Doucet, caregiver coordinator of LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging, 202 W. Broadway, by calling (580) 234-7475 or emailing tdoucet@ltcaenid.org.
