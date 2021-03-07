Daphne is a 46-year-old woman who is helping to care for her parents John, age 90, and Minnie, age 83.
John and Minnie live independently in an apartment at a senior living community. Up until a year ago, they have remained fairly active. John still enjoyed a weekly round of golf, and Minnie met with friends a couple of times each week for lunch or a glass of wine. They had a large circle of friends, and once the pandemic took hold, they found it difficult to adjust to the recommended restrictions. It took Daphne a good bit of coaxing to convince them that the risk was indeed significant, and that they needed to take appropriate precautions to keep themselves healthy. When a dear friend tested positive for COVID and was hospitalized for three weeks, the risk finally became very real to them. Daphne was delighted when they told her they were committed to taking whatever precautions they could to avoid becoming infected. Daphne arranged for groceries to be delivered to their apartment each week, and Minnie was computer savvy enough to learn to master video chatting. For the first time in their adult lives, the couple became devoted homebodies.
When news that the vaccine was becoming widely available, the couple couldn’t wait to schedule their appointment, and understandably so.
“They were ready to get their lives back,” Daphne said. “They fully expected to just pick up where they left off.”
Unfortunately, however, Daphne is not at all sure that life can go back to the way it was.
“Prior to the pandemic, I had started to question how safe it was for Dad to be driving. When everything shut down due to COVID, I was relieved that I hadn’t been forced to initiate a conversation about it. For the past year, I have just been grateful knowing he wasn’t behind the wheel. Now it looks like I won’t have a choice but to buck up and face the music.“
Daphne knows that neither of her parents will be happy about transitioning to life without their own transportation. They’ve worked hard to stay healthy and active, and giving up their freedom to come and go as they please is going to be painful. We recently sat down together to go over a few things for her to keep in mind while having this difficult discussion. I wanted to make sure she was well prepared to address their concerns and offer reasonable solutions to the challenges that are sure to arise when her parents hand over the keys.
I encouraged Daphne to be ready with clear, honest answers to the inevitable question of why it is time to give up driving. Have there been accidents? Is vision or hearing an issue? Has there been a diagnosis of dementia? It may be easier to convince an aging parent to make a change if you can point to specific, concrete examples of times when their safety might have been in question. But do not make it personal. Avoid saying things like “you don’t pay attention” or “you drive too slow or too fast.” If you point to issues that are in their control, they will simply say “I won’t do that” or “I will be more careful.” Unless you think that they are actually capable of correcting the behavior, it is better not to take that path.
I also encouraged Daphne to try to show empathy to her parents. If they get upset, let them know you understand. Let them know that you recognize how hard this is, and that you will do whatever you can to make this transition easier. No one wants to be without reliable transportation, and if you are going to ask your parents to surrender their driving privilege, it is crucial to provide them with options. How will they get groceries and other household supplies? What about doctor appointments. Some business simply must be conducted during normal office hours, so if all potential drivers work during the day, what is the plan for keeping doctor appointments and social engagements? It is unfair to expect a senior to surrender their social life when they hand over their keys.
If, in fact, her parents are very resistant to her recommendation, I encouraged her to enlist the help of a third party. Some auto insurance companies offer courses for seniors to brush up on their driving skills, or offer driver assessments. This is one way to get an objective opinion, and avoid having to have the final word. Assess their driving skills, and let the results make the call. A trusted physician also may be willing to chime in and offer advise on the subject. If you think you are going to need back up, it’s a good idea to have resources in mind that will support your position.
If all else fails, Daphne plans to appeal to their sense of economics. The cost to keep and maintain a vehicle is significant. Saving the money they currently put into gas, insurance and maintenance of their vehicle might be an attractive option, particularly if there is something else they can do with the money that appeals to them. Daphne plans to suggest a trip to a grandson’s graduation in May as a good target goal that could be funded by their selling the car and eliminating the costs associated with driving.
The bottom line, of course, is to frame the conversation with support, love and understanding. I reminded Daphne to make it clear that her only motivation is her parents’ safety and well-being.
“If they know you are coming to them from a place of love and respect,” I said, “they will be far more receptive to making a difficult change.”
Change can be hard, and the older we get, the harder it becomes. Letting go of the things we have always depended upon can be almost too much to ask. But families adapt and adjust, and work out the tough questions with compassion and respect. By talking it out and working together, they work through it and move forward. Sometimes you just have to sit back and let someone else take the wheel.
Miller is caregiver coordinator for LTCA of Enid Area Agency on Aging.
