Did you know that Enid is the home of one of the most robust and successful holiday retail promotions in the state?
Started in 2003 as a way to incentivize residents to stay in Enid and do their holiday shopping, this promotion is going into its 18th year this Christmas as a partnership among the Enid News & Eagle and the Enid Chamber of Commerce, Security National Bank, Enid Regional Development Alliance and the City of Enid.
Candy Cane Cash was conceived as a way to reward shoppers for shopping locally. During the campaign, participating merchants provide their customers tickets for every $10 in spending they do at their stores during a multi-week period before Christmas. Then, all those tickets are dumped into a big hopper, and winning tickets are drawn out for several cash prizes. It began as a $5,000 drawing, and it’s now a $15,000 drawing with opportunities to win several cash amounts as well as a $7,500 grand prize drawing.
It started as an outdoor event with thousands gathering on the Court House lawn or at David Allen Memorial Ballpark and (sometimes) shivering in the cold as the numbers of the Candy Cane Cash winners were drawn. In recent years, the event transferred to the Chisholm Trail Expo Center where booths and other activities were added to make it more of an event. Last year, the drawing was held virtually due to COVID-19, and we still had about 4,500 participants online with us last year.
The goal of the promotion and the outcome have remained the same. Each ticket in the big hopper represents $10 in retail sales in Enid. Each year, the hopper contains around 500,000 tickets.
Wanna do the math? Candy Cane Cash represents around $5 million each year in retail spending that stays right here in Enid. Those sales go directly to Enid merchants, most of them small businesses. And, the sales taxes on those purchases go into Enid city coffers to help fix roads and help fund city services.
Seventeen years of past Candy Cane Cash events represents more than $80 million in retail sales for Enid. Pardon me for bragging, but that’s a big deal!
Christmas may still be 99 days away, but the Enid News & Eagle and the businesses we serve are already making plans to have a successful holiday retail season. After a pandemic year of hard economic knocks, 2021 has shown good rebound, and there’s every reason to believe that local sales will be good this year.
Also, Enid is going to be a hub of holiday activity that will draw people from outside the area into town. Lights Up the Plains, the ice skating rink, the world’s largest Christmas tree and all the activities surrounding it should be a boon for Enid.
We appreciate all the merchants who participate in the Candy Cane Cash promotion, and we thank local shoppers for keeping their holiday business local. The numbers don’t lie, and when you see that hopper full of tickets, you can visualize just how big of an impact this local holiday shopping promotion has on our community.
Candy Cane Cash will run Oct. 24-Dec. 7. The Candy Cane Cash event Dec. 7 at the Chisholm Trail Expo Center opens at 5 p.m. and the prize drawing will be held at 7 p.m. Make plans now to shop the local participating merchants and plan how to organize your tickets so you will be ready to claim your prize when you name is called!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.