Nineteen years ago when Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce and local personality and community leader April Danahy came up with the idea for a shop-at-home retail promotion, of course they knew immediately who the best partner would be to get this type of promotion off the ground.
They came to the Enid News & Eagle, which is Enid’s and Northwest Oklahoma’s longest-running news organization. They knew that the community’s local news and marketing organization was in the best position to encourage local businesses to participate for their own benefit and for the benefit of the entire Enid community, including a few individuals who would win cash prizes.
And, boy, has this promotion provided everything that was promised. This week, we completed our 19th annual Candy Cane Cash event held at Chisholm Trail Expo Center with about 6,000 people gathering to see if they would be the lucky winners of a share of $15,000 in prize money.
We’ve come a long way from those first events, which first took place outdoors on a frigid morning with people bundled to the hilt, but still excited about the possibility of winning cash. The Expo Center provides us all the room we need and also a nice warm environment, plus vendors and other activities to keep people entertained and engaged.
Best of all, nothing compares to the smiles on the faces of the winners when their tickets are drawn. Nothing compares to hearing the heartwarming stories of some of these folks who win this money. This year’s grand prize winner, Denise Boyce, has faithfully collected tickets and attended Candy Cane Cash events for the last 19 years. She always gets to the event early and gets a front row seat for the drawings.
And this year, it paid off as she sat there right in front of the stage looking over her numbers, and suddenly realizing “It’s me!” when her ticket was drawn. Her winning ticket came from Jumbo Foods.
Even better, over 19 years, Candy Cane Cash has made certain that anywhere between $3 million and $5 million are spent in Enid over a six-week period prior to the Christmas holiday. Conservatively speaking, that has meant more than $57 million in holiday dollars remaining in Enid, contributing much-needed sales tax revenue right back to community coffers. It also represents nearly $200,000 in cash prizes given out to local residents over the last 19 years.
Most of our participating merchants are local, small businesses; however, over the years we’ve had a few retail or restaurant chains join us. We would love to see more of the retail chain merchants also participate in Candy Cane Cash. After all, they also are competing for holiday shoppers, and they also benefit from shoppers staying in town and making their holiday purchases.
We thank all the businesses who’ve been with us through most of our Candy Cane Cash years, and we encourage new businesses to plan on joining us next year. It does take a little extra organizing to pull off, but those merchants who promote their businesses as Candy Cane Cash merchants see an influx of customers right when they need it most — during the holidays.
Congratulations to all the winners over the years, and thanks to our sponsors, Security National Bank, city of Enid, Enid Regional Development Alliance and Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce, for partnering with us.
Next year is the milestone 20th year, and we hope to see more sponsors and more participating businesses jump on board with this very successful and profitable holiday shopping promotion!
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
