By Jazz Wolfe
Enid News & Eagle
My dad was a writer. He wrote poetry, usually about love and family. He sewed words together by hand, delicately stitching each line like it could hold together a split in the space-time continuum.
My mom writes, too. She writes contracts and agreements, barters deals between warring families and warring attorneys. Her words are welded into powerful paragraphs, making the most complicated of relationships run smoothly.
Can you guess what I am?
Obviously, I’m a journalist. With each article I write, I send a part of myself into the world. I send my father’s hand-sewn words and bright lessons, my mother’s welded machines and sharp wit. All of it goes into the ink on the page. All of it goes toward an honest, fair future.
Working at the Enid News & Eagle this summer, I’ve gotten to send more of myself into the world than I had ever thought possible. I remember when I was 13 and my first poem was published, I dreamed of publishing again. Turns out, as a journalist, you publish more than you thought a single person could write in one day.
In a newsroom like this, you are stretched to your limits, and then a little bit more. People dodge your calls and emails, deadlines loom over you like the fluorescent lighting, and your hands cramp from rapidly jotting down notes and typing up articles late in the evening.
In a newsroom like this, I feel the most accomplished I have ever felt. Each person, both in and out of the newsroom, has been incredible in their own way. From publisher to writer, from copy editor to the ad department, I have felt welcomed, supported and encouraged to stick with journalism.
The best thing is, I will stick with it. The Enid News & Eagle has not only reinvigorated my love for journalism, but solidified it into something that can withstand the test of time (and copious amounts of stress).
I’m proud to follow in my parent’s footsteps and thrilled that I got to start my own path in the town that raised me.
My dad was a writer. My mom is, too. Can you guess what I am?
Wolfe is an intern reporter for the Enid News & Eagle.
