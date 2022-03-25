There are a number of culture clashes going on in our world, and I don’t think it should be surprising to anyone that many people are confused about all the changes we are facing.
When there is a culture clash, some of the reactionary responses can be rather harsh and insensitive; however, I think we often let social media and agenda-driven activists cloud rational thinking. In my opinion, we shouldn’t be so immediately reactionary and incendiary, but we should really think about these changes and the rationality of them.
One such culture clash taking place in Oklahoma is the issue over whether transgender people should be allowed to change their gender designation on Oklahoma birth certificates.
Oklahoma State Health Department last October changed its policy to allow transgender people to change their gender marker on their birth certificates. When he found out about it, Gov. Kevin Stitt immediately issued an executive order that reversed the OSDH practice and also stopped the state from giving nonbinary as an option. His statement declaring that he believes people are “created by God to be male or female” was his reasoning for the executive order.
I would say the majority of people in Oklahoma believe about gender the way the governor does. The question seems to be about how important gender or sex is when it comes to how birth certificates are used for identification purposes.
Birth certificates have played a big role in our society. You need a birth certificate to get a Social Security number, a passport, health benefits, proof of citizenship, etc. It is an important document, but it may not be necessary to have a person’s gender or sex indicated on the birth certificate to be a valid form of identification.
In doing some research on this issue, I was surprised to learn that there are public birth certificates — like the ones you get from the Bureau of Vital Statistics — yet other birth information is provided to the government that is not public, but is used to track birth trends, such a sex, gender, race, ethnicity. This information is not for public access and is a true representation of birth rates and trends in our country.
I really wasn’t aware there is a difference between birth registration and a birth certificate. Birth registration is the process of officially logging a birth with a government authority, and a birth certificate is the paper issued by the state to the parent or caregiver as a result of this process. A birth certificate proves that registration has occurred.
Most states have allowed for changing gender markers on birth certificates. Many of the states require court orders or sworn doctor’s statements attesting to surgical procedures in order to change the birth certificate. A birth certificate also may be altered for other reasons, such as a gay couple who has a child together may file for an altered birth certificate listing both as the couple’s parents. It also surprised me to find out that a baby’s race may not be designated on the birth certificate, and neither are the parents’ race or ethnicity.
So it seems while birth registration cannot be changed, it’s not unusual for birth certificates to be changed for a variety of reasons. In that case, it appears that the argument that changing gender designation on public birth certificates is revisionist history may not hold water, as long as the state is maintaining the gender, sex, race and ethnicity information for government records and trends purposes.
This debate on this has been ongoing for some time. American Medical Association argues that as general society is becoming more sophisticated about issues of sex and gender identity, it is time to evolve away from sex/gender classifications on birth certificates. They say those classifications cause more issues of discrimination rather than actual identity.
I know it’s all a bit overwhelming to many, including me. Most of us have grown up thinking birth certificates are the most important marker in establishing one’s identity, including registering our sex or gender at birth. But, times are changing and attitudes are evolving — as they always have and always will — and this is especially true in regard to gender and sex.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
