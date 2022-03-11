International events are creating chaos in the energy sector, and once again, Americans are getting a whiplash of messages from the government about oil prices, oil production and energy in general.
Why can’t the United States develop a comprehensive and pragmatic energy policy? You know, the kind of policy that takes into account all the various forms of energy available and creating policies that encourage development of those resources, as well as conservation of others, so we can truly meet our nation’s energy needs? You know, the kind of policy that doesn’t cause financial disaster based on the whims of some dictator in another country?
Before I go on, I need to remind readers that I used to work in the oil and gas industry, and that I helped create messaging and corporate communications and community policy regarding oil and gas development. I do not apologize one bit for being pro oil and gas.
I also know that we need to develop and encourage all forms of energy supply, including wind, sun, hydro and nuclear. Each of these forms of energy has their place in providing our country and world with more stable and sustainable energy. However, some of these resources are more reliable than others, and right now, the most reliable and cheapest form of energy continues to be oil and gas.
This sudden pricing chaos is a mess of our own making, and our federal government leaders never seem to learn.
The oil and gas industry is constantly demonized by zealous environmental advocates and their minions in national government. These groups and the politicians who carry their water are doing everything they can to reduce oil and gas development. They propose fantastical “green energy” concepts that certainly have a place in providing energy; however, their way of doing it is by over-regulating, over-taxing and penalizing oil and gas development. Their way of doing it is to stop development of major oil and gas pipelines that could provide thousands of barrels of oil through a faster and more environmentally favorable mechanism: i.e. Keystone XL Pipeline.
Remember that as the pandemic swept across all financial sectors of our country, the oil and gas industry saw the value of their product go into negative territory. This had never happened before. But, commodities like oil and gas are supply-and-demand based, so when everyone is locked down and no one is going anywhere, of course the prices are going to drop dramatically and oil and gas companies are not going to drill.
In the last 10 months or so, as the economy has slowly recovered and we’ve been forced to find a way to deal with the pandemic in a way that we can go about our lives, the demand for oil and gas has risen. People have started traveling. People are going back to the office. Prices have steadily risen.
Then, Putin invades Ukraine and all hell is breaking loose with the prices. While there really is no shortage of oil at this point, chaos invites speculation and the unrest in a large producing region like Russia puts supply into question. It’s still all speculation at this point.
So, the whining and blaming game begins, once again, with the Biden administration blaming U.S. oil and gas companies for not producing enough oil and making generalized and out-of-context statements about so-many-thousands of oil and gas leases not being developed.
It takes months from leasing to development, and sometimes years based on the economic outlook. Fear of over-regulation also doesn’t help. So, no, oil companies can’t just flip a switch and start drilling for oil. They are likely working on locating the best and most economic prospects for development to provide returns for their investors. Because that’s how business operates.
Recent Democratic administrations have not been friendly to oil and gas development. Their policies limit domestic oil production and promote more dependence on foreign oil, all which result in higher prices at the pump. And now, the White House is asking the oil and gas industry to remedy rising prices, while throughout his entire time in office the president has been pledging to move the country away from fossil fuels.
It’s time for the president and Democrats to stop their hostile attacks on the oil and gas industry and come to realistic terms that oil and gas are going to continue to be crucial in our nation’s energy mix. They need to quit trying to regulate them out of business in order to make their pet renewable projects more feasible.
Market forces work, and in case you haven’t noticed, electric vehicles are becoming more popular and auto manufacturers are establishing EV facilities. Other forms of energy, such as solar and wind, are growing. But, the government must stop trying to pick winners and losers in the energy sector and let market forces prevail.
A comprehensive energy policy must include continued development of oil and gas, and it must include releasing overburdensome barriers to production.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
