A few years ago, during my first tenure at the News & Eagle, it seemed that every Christmas season I was addressing the issue of the so-called “war on Christmas,” where folks would be mad about Happy Holidays over Merry Christmas. Or, there was controversy over certain religious displays or expressions in public areas.
Well, there still may be some of that. But in recent years, the controversy has changed somewhat. Now we’re seeing folks upset over classic Christmas shows, including “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “It’s a Wonderful Life” and most recently “Love Actually” and “The Holiday.”
Since it first aired in 1964, Rudolph has been a beloved holiday feature. However, in recent years, the film has received criticism for what many have called its bullying scenes — you know, where the other reindeer won’t let Rudolph play reindeer games because of his bright red nose.
Here comes out the Boomer in me, but ... oh please!
We don’t like bullying. We don’t condone it. But, bullying has occurred for decades, and it will continue to occur, even as we come up with more creative and proactive ways to try to mitigate it. But, in Rudolph at least, there’s a positive lesson to be learned about bullying that still resonates today — and that lesson is, resiliency. It will get better.
Sometimes people are mean, and unfortunately, we all have to figure out our way around mean people. The Rudolph story resonates with kids because they understand bullying, and they don’t like it either. To see a story where a creature is bullied, finds new accepting friends, teaches his abusers a heartfelt lesson and everyone wins in the end is not toxic. It’s hopeful.
The complaints about “It’s a Wonderful Life,” to me, are simply goofy. Detractors say Jimmy Stewart’s character is “misogynistic” toward the female characters. Some also complain about a scene where Stewart’s character grabs and kisses his wife “without her consent.”
Now, anyone who’s seen the movie certainly knows it was made in a time when gender roles were strictly defined and standardized between men and women. Some may think those roles old-fashioned by today’s standard, but the idea of these standardized roles is not toxic. And, a man kissing his wife in a moment of joy is not non-consensual sex.
“Love Actually,” a quirky movie with an all-star ensemble cast, is now being called out for the “worst characters ever.” The reasons? Fat-shaming a character by referring to her weight, one character being totally obsessed with having sex with American girls, another character kissing her husband’s best friend, marital infidelity, the U.S. president being portrayed as a lech — and the list goes on and on.
Still, the movie is touching because it’s about relationships — it’s about navigating the ups and downs of relationships — which, whether we like it or not — are sometimes impacted by the very scenarios that occur in this movie.
There’s a simple solution for folks who have jumped on the train of complaining about old movies and trying to hold them to their own personal or current standards — go watch something else. Not every holiday movie is going to appeal to every audience, but these three movies have pretty much stood the test of time, no matter what current events of the day are.
New holiday movies coming online recently pretty much toe the lines of political correctness standards of today. So, go enjoy those movies and let the rest of us enjoy the ones we’ve grown up with and like to see again this time of year.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.