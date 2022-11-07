By Steve Newell
Editor’s note: Enid High School graduate Steve Newell recently attend his 60th high school reunion. He reflects to his cousin in California why he should attend this reunion and shared his experience about his own reunion.
Dear Cousin:
You have strong, clear feelings and have chosen to not attend your upcoming high school reunion in California. Fine.
However, you asked for my feedback regarding my recent 60th reunion for the EHS Class of 1962 (Enid, Oklahoma) and to provide compelling reasons why you should reconsider your inclination not to attend your reunion.
Attending a reunion, any reunion, especially as one gets “long in the tooth,” is a walk back into one’s youth, an opportunity to express, individually, specifically, how that particular person you are speaking to is an important part of one’s memory bank. It is also an opportunity to participate in a collective shared experience that, if nothing else, says, “We ain’t dead yet, we are glad you aren’t either, and we honor your presence amongst the living.”
Unspoken, is the awareness, on some level, that THIS may be our own last opportunity to attend this group’s reunion, that this, indeed, may be our own... Last Roundup.
No one was on their cell telephone other than to take pictures. It was eye-to-eye, memory-to-memory, thanksgiving-to-thanksgiving, story-on-story.
No one asked about professional or economic triumphs. No one mentioned cruises or travel. After all, who really... cares? When one enters nearly into his eighth decade, and the glory years fade into the past, there comes a sense of thanksgiving. Just for being. Gratitude.
We had pictures online going back to kindergarten, and a multitude of grade school, junior high, and high school classes and activities. It was fun, funny, and joyous with an overlay of bittersweet nostalgia.
The Tincture of Time over the past 60 years has enhanced, brightened, sharpened the good times, and the good memories, but blurred the more difficult or challenging ones into a cloudy haze. Time, truly, is a great healer. The Tincture of Time, and Time itself, after all, were conceptualized into reality... by the Great Physician.
This reunion was beautifully organized and held in Enid’s flagship dining, meeting, social, and recreational facility, Oakwood Country Club. It was affordable and welcoming to all.
I sat at a table where all four couples had been married for 55(+) years! That doesn’t happen every day in the real world!!
The common sense of the attendees was, “How has the LORD even allowed us to live... to this day?” No one seemed to have an answer.
At this type of high school reunion, one can take the opportunity to: attend a church service where one was baptized; take a class tour of the high school and bask in its memories on-site; go to the town square and review in the memory bank the fairs, rides, Tri-State bands, movies; drive by the enormous grain elevators that were so large that a small airplane could land on their 10 story high surfaces; visit the former Champlin Refinery that had been a revenue generator for many who lived in Enid; pay a visit to the old Enid Cemetery where both sets of grandparents are buried; visit the other cemetery where one’s own parents are buried; review the memories of those family members’ lives and blessings; go by the home in which we were raised; drive by our grade school, junior high, and high school; drive by the track and football fields where glory was earned; go see St. Mary’s Hospital where we were born; visit Government Springs Park; take a picture of the Chisholm Trail marker at the Memorial Park Cemetery adjacent to North Hwy 81 where some of our grandparents rode on cattle drives from Texas to Kansas (as did Charles E. Mehew, my mother’s father, who had been a cowboy, before he made the “Run of 1893” that created Enid overnight); drive by the iconic H.E. Champlin mansion; drive through our old neighborhoods; and take a picture of the oil and gas collecting equipment on the NW corner of the Oakwood Country Club golf fairway (people out of Oklahoma can’t fathom that picture — “Imagine, a producing oil/gas well on a golf course!”).
And, oh, visit that tiny, wooden, one-room schoolhouse on Oakwood Road that had been there long before any of us were born.
We drove by the Enid Army Air Base/aka Vance Air Force Base, and are reminded of its stabilizing economic influence on Garfield County over the past three-quarters of a century.
Traveling to and from Enid, we enjoyed the incredible productive beauty of Northwest Oklahoma, where farm upon farm yielded bounteous wheat, alfalfa, cow-calf operations, oil and gas production, and wind farm energy that was the order of the day. Often this cornucopia of productivity occurred on the same quarter section of land! Tell me where else you can find this productivity per acre of land.
I experienced all of these items on the above list during our 60th reunion weekend. And, many more.
Yes, I believe reunions are a celebration of life. And a celebration of people, family, places, one’s history, and a reawakened awareness and appreciation of dormant blessings.
Cousin, why miss out on that kind of celebration?
To life! L’chaim! Life is for the living.
Travel safely. Get your airline tickets early.
Steve
Steven M. Newell, M.D. is a retired opthalmologist living in Lone Tree, Colo. He was a graduate of the 1962 class of Enid High School.
