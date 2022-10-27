We get a lot of “helpful” information emailed to us here at the Enid News & Eagle each week. Many times, we get information from organizations trying to push certain stories or ideas, and some of these are “the best cities for” and “the worst cities for” ideas.
Enid rarely shows up on these lists, but sometimes Oklahoma City or Tulsa will show up.
We got one of these tongue-in-cheek lists from an organization called Lawn Love a couple of weeks ago, and it wasn’t good news for any Oklahoma cities. Neither Tulsa nor OKC or any city or town in Oklahoma — or even any city nearby in Texas or Kansas — ranked at the top as being most prepared for a zombie invasion.
Now, you might not think this is important. And, you might think this is just a cute story idea they pushed our way because it’s Halloween (wink, wink) and also because the long-standing series “The Walking Dead” is about to end.
But, hey, I’ve seen “World War Z,” which I think is the most potentially accurate zombie apocalypse movie ever made. And, we’ve been through a pandemic for the first time in a century. Who knows what evil virus is lurking out there that could radically impact human behavior and do us all in very quickly?
Doctors acknowledge that zombie-like viruses are certainly possible. They may not be the brain-eating, slow-moving corpses we’re used to seeing in popular entertainment, but there are real-life documented illnesses that can simulate the fictional undead. These viral infectious diseases spread quickly and have been known to cause people to act in a quite unusual way.
What are they?
Rabies is one. Rabies is caused by a virus (an animal bite — sound familiar?) that can manifest symptoms within 3-7 days. Symptoms can include erratic behavior, stiffening of the muscles, flu-like symptoms, development of phobias to water. Death can occur within days of the onset of symptoms.
Sleeping sickness. Most often found in sub-Saharan Africa, this is a good one to be aware of if you are a world traveler. African Trypanosomiasis, also known as “sleeping sickness” is caused by microscopic parasites of the species Trypanosoma brucei, also known as the tsetse fly.
What happens if you contract this? Poor motor coordination, confusion, behavioral changes, sleep disturbances. If not treated quickly, it’s considered a fatal disease.
How about leprosy? This is a great one. It’s an infection caused by slow-growing bacteria called Mycobacterium leprae. While leprosy is only transmitted through prolonged, close contact with an infected individual, it still affects about 100 people a year in the United States. Can you believe that?
What happens if you get it and it’s not treated quickly? Your skin starts to rot, grow thick and stiff. You get skin ulcers, and swelling lumps on your face and earlobes. You get muscle weakness, especially in the hands or feet.
And then there’s Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD), also known as mad cow disease, a perfect disease made for the movies that is, unfortunately, quite real. Through the phases of this disease, you start with depression and memory problems, evolving to neurological symptoms and lack of coordination into muteness or immobility. There’s not treatment for it.
All these diseases have at least one or two symptoms in common with the typical “zombie” phenomenon we’ve seen for years in movies.
So, it’s not too out of the realm to think about what would we do if such disease became predominant for some reason? Is it really crazy to think about where to go if a zombie invasion began?
Perhaps not. So, the closest “prepared cities” for a zombie invasion are — according to this list — Colorado Springs at No. 5, Springfield, Mo., at No. 7, Fort Collins, Colo., at No. 13, Overland Park, Kan., at No 34, Lakewood, Colo., at No. 37 and Plano, Texas, at No. 37.
Tulsa comes in at No 60.
The best plan, according to this group, is to find a way to get to one of the coasts, and then get on a boat and away from the zombies invading the land. (Again, reference “World War Z.”)
So, readers, start making your plans now! You never know what craziness is around the corner!
Oh, and Happy Halloween, by the way!
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
