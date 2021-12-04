”The sounds of people drowning are something that I can not describe to you, and neither can anyone else. It’s the most dreadful sound and there is a terrible silence that follows it.” ~ Eva Hart, Titanic sinking survivor
Few events since 1900 have grabbed the attention of our hearts and minds more than RMS Titanic.
You don’t even have to say the word sinking to get an immediate, visceral response in your mind — just Titanic.
The word tragedy and an arrogant feeling among many who were alive during that 1912 sinking — of what had been the greatest ship to sail the seas — come readily to mind.
Of course, the reasons for Titanic’s sinking are clear to us today, but arrogantly unclear on that cold night on April 15 two years before the start of an equally avoidable tragedy — the First World War.
We think of the lost lives that night in the frigid waters after Titanic struck a massive iceberg just four days into her maiden voyage after leaving Southampton, England, bound for New York City. But we don’t always look at the tragedy in terms of the sometimes wrecked lives of those who lived through that awful night in the frigid and unforgiving Atlantic.
While more than 1,500 souls perished that night as Titanic went down some 400 miles south of Newfoundland, Canada, 706 people survived.
As we think back about the sinking of what then was the largest ship in the world, it’s hard for us today to fathom how that could happen.
A foolhardy notion that the ship was somehow unsinkable led to a criminal failure to have enough lifeboats, and the resulting massive loss of life.
I simply can’t imagine the shock among those who survived that tragedy must have felt at the time.
These accounts, from an article in the New York Times from April 18, 1982:
“Out of a night so cold that ice crystals formed ‘whiskers around the lights,’ as old sailors put it, over the dark waters and across 70 years, the screams still haunt these five survivors, aging men and women for whom the nightmare of the sinking of the Titanic is endless.”
“I remember the people,’’ said Eva Hart, a brisk 77-year-old Briton who was 7 years old on April 15, 1912. “I remember the terrible noise coming from 1,500 drowning people. How can you say what that sounded like? The screams ...”
“For some, what followed seemed worse. ‘After the screams,’ said Edwina Troutt McKenzie, now 97, losing her almost constant smile, her soft voice fading, ‘there was dead silence.’ She paused, searching for a word, then added, ‘That was very distracting.’”
It seems, from these two accounts, that words were not enough to describe the horror of watching so many die that unforgettable night in maritime history.
The vast oceans and seas that cover planet Earth have long been considered conquered by mankind.
Sailors have been circling the globe for centuries, and while we consider readily — and safely — available to just about anyone who wants to go on a voyage, vast expanses of water and accompanying weather have drowned people since the first sailing vessel was launched.
Humans live in this world at the pleasure and caprice of water and weather.
We can’t live without it, and we certainly at times are at its mercy.
No more so than the night Titanic went down — a massive iceberg-caused gash in the ship’s side that would slowly sink her and take so many passengers to their deaths.
Interestingly, about two-thirds of those who died in the sinking came from steerage — third-class passengers who sailed in the lowest depths of the great ocean liner.
Yet, even in tragedy, many of their names and faces are forever lost to history.
It was the notable passengers who went down with Titanic that are remembered — even today.
They included millionaire John Jacob Astor, investigative journalist W.T. Stead, Titanic architect Thomas Andrews, railroad executive Thomas Thayer, Macy’s co-owners Isidor Straus and wife ida, steel magnate George Dennick Wick, railroad executive Charles Melville Hays, Broadway producer Henry B. Harris, mystery writer Jacques Futrelle, and Archibald Butt, Spanish-American War veteran and aide to presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Howard Taft.
It was mining magnate Benjamin Guggenheim who was reported to be initially optimistic about the ship’s prospects, telling his maid that, “We will soon see each other again. It’s just a repair. Tomorrow the Titanic will go on again.”
His body was never recovered, and he was reported to have placed a rose in his buttonhole as the ship was sinking and said, “We’ve dressed up in our best and are prepared to go down like gentlemen.”
The eight heroic musicians of the ship’s band played as the ship sank to calm passengers and crew loading lifeboats.
And the band played on …
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.