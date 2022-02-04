If we don’t have enough distractions in our lives or things that can get us upset, I have been having new and exasperating experiences lately with my digital devices.
I don’t know about you, but I rely heavily on my devices that seem to drive my life. I have the iPhone. I have an Apple Watch. I have my car GPS, and then there’s Alexa. I employ all of these devices to keep me going.
All my contacts are in my phone. Like most everyone, I don’t remember very many phone numbers anymore. I just tell my phone to call so and so. It’s become increasingly more difficult to actually have to look up and find someone’s phone number, so I feel for all those folks who purchase new phones or install a new operating system and all of a sudden, all their contacts are gone.
I would probably go completely insane if that happened to me.
If an appointment is not in my iPhone calendar, I’m probably going to miss it. Seriously. I live by that iPhone calendar. But I also have calendars on my work computer that I can’t sync up to my iPhone, so that gets frustrating.
I’ve missed more than one important meeting because my work calendar didn’t sync up with my iPhone.
It seems as if all these devices work pretty well, except for the occasional wig-out. Sometimes my car phone device just won’t accept the contact name I give it. Nine times out of 10 when I ask my car to call someone, it will.
But, there is always that time when I’m in a hurry and I need to make the call and the car tells me very sympathetically, “I’m sorry, I don’t find a contact by that name.”
I admit, when that happens, I sometimes go ballistic and start yelling at the device. Yes, if my temper tantrum were caught on camera, it would likely be a TikTok sensation.
However, it seems that I sometimes HAVE to insult or curse the device to get it to do what I want.
Last week I asked my Apple Watch to set a timer. It refused. It gave me a message, such as “Sorry, I didn’t get that.” So I asked it again to set a timer. This time no response. Tried it a third time, again no response.
Then, I asked the watch if it was stupid. Yes, I really did that.
The watch responded. “That’s not nice.”
So, then I immediately told the watch, “If you’re not stupid, then set the timer when I ask you to do it.”
The watch asked. “How much time?”
“Forty-five minutes,” I said.
And, it set the timer. Finally!
I don’t know, there just seems something a little too dystopian about arguing with my devices and having them respond. A little too Artificial Intelligence for me.
But, we’ve all gone down this road and become more dependent on technology. We’ve allowed these devices into our private lives where we know they can monitor us. It can be both a good or bad thing.
Do I want to go back and not have these devices in my life? I really don’t think I could. Technology has been incredibly helpful in my job as a journalist and a communicator. It’s made things so much more convenient and information much easier to find.
Still, I’m feeling my Boomerism emerging more and more in dealing with these devices.
Allen is publisher and editor of the Enid News & Eagle.
