COLUMN: Acceptable, like beauty, in the eye of the beholder

Acceptable. That’s an interesting word, one open to a wide variety of interpretations.
It simply means OK — not great, not bad but just so-so. If you do a job, and it is said to be acceptable, your efforts have been damned with faint praise.
Nobody really seeks out acceptable. Single people aren’t seeking an acceptable mate but rather one that is exceptional. If you are shopping for a new car, acceptable is more than likely not on your wish list. If your child gets acceptable grades that is probably no cause for celebration.
Of course what is acceptable to one person would be sub-standard in the eyes of another, and vice versa.
Acceptable is anathema to Americans, who always seek to be the best, not merely to be good enough.
Thus I was puzzled, and troubled, when I read the other day that a CBS News poll revealed that a majority of Republicans consider the number of people killed by the coronavirus to be acceptable.
Of the registered voters polled, 57% of those identifying as Republicans say the COVID-19 death toll is acceptable. To be fair, 10% of Democrats and 33%of independents also said the number of coronavirus deaths is acceptable.
At the time the poll was taken some 176,000 Americans had died as a result of COVID-19. As this piece is written that figure stands just north of 180,000.
How is that acceptable? When the virus first made its presence felt in this country the nation went into lockdown mode, with everybody staying home, sheltering in place and adopting a “we’re all in this together” attitude.
It was tough, to be sure. Businesses were closed, people lost their jobs, churches and schools were shuttered. But the curve began to flatten.
And then people started to get antsy. They wanted to return to work, they wanted their kids to go back to school, they wanted to go back to church, they wanted to go out to eat, to get their hair done, etc., and so pressure began to mount on state and local governments to reopen, despite the consequences.
Acceptable?
That’s when politics became involved. On one hand, the right one, people wanted to get back to their normal lives, while on the other, the left, folks wanted to continue the status quo in order to further stem the spread of the virus.
Suddenly we weren’t all in this together anymore. All at once it was us against them, this time in terms of the most devastating public health crisis of our lifetimes.
So many folks decided to go back to living their lives, free of masks, free of the constraints of social distancing, free of the whining of those who would have us believe this virus is something deadly serious and is nothing with which to be trifled.
And the numbers keep going up, at the rate of about 40,000 new cases per day in the U.S.
And the death rate keeps climbing by about 1,000 per day in these United States.
Acceptable?
Some folks like to say, “Well, most people get over it,” and they do. But 180,000-plus have not. And if we keep going as we are, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, that grim toll will only continue to ascend.
The Washington group projects that by Nov. 1 the death toll from the novel coronavirus will climb to anywhere from 225,000 to nearly 300,000, depending on how we the people react to the pandemic.
If a universal mask mandate is enacted, and enforced, the death toll will climb to “only” 225,000 just after Halloween. If we maintain the status quo, we are looking at 258,000 deaths by early November. But if current restrictions are eased, that number could top 300,000.
Acceptable?
Tell that to the families of those who have died of the “China virus,” the “Kung flu,” the “fake virus” that is being blown out of all proportion by the media simply to hurt President Trump, the virus that’s no worse than the annual flu. By the way, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 34,200 deaths during the 2018-19 flu season. The coronavirus had taken that many American lives by about mid-April.
I know two people who have died of the virus, one a man in Enid who passed just this week. True, this is not the Black Plague, which killed anywhere between 75 million and 200 million people in Europe, Asia and North Africa from 1347 to 1351. But they didn’t have advanced medicine back then, they didn’t have ventilators. They had leaches, potions and poultices.
They didn’t have effective masks, either, and no social distancing and no proper hand sanitizing. If they had, how many could they have saved?
We have those tools. If we use them properly how many can we save — 100, 1,000, 10,000? How many would be acceptable?
There’s that word again.
Mullin is an award-winning writer and columnist who retired in 2017 after 41 years with the News & Eagle. Email him at janjeff2002@yahoo.com or write him in care of the Enid News & Eagle at P.O. Box 1192, Enid, OK, 73702.
