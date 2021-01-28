By Dave Ruthenberg
United States Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts recently made one of the wisest decisions he has rendered during his tenure leading the nation’s higher court.
He smartly turned down the invitation to serve as the presiding judge during the U.S. Senate’s absurd second impeachment trial against Donald Trump. It was a clear signal Roberts, who at times seemed to make it his personal mission to impede Trump at every turn, saw the farcical nature of the entire matter.
Then, as if to put a cherry on the top of the farce Sundae, Senate democrats named Sen. Patrick Leahy, D.-Vt., the presiding judge during the trial, which they hope to start on Feb. 9. Leahy may be the most partisan of all the partisan Democrats in the U.S. Senate. Are we supposed to seriously believe the 80-year-old Leahy, who has occupied a Senate seat since 1975, will render fair and unbiased rulings during the trial?
But that’s not even the best part.
Even though he will serve as the judge during the proceeding, Leahy still gets to vote as a member of the jury. But should any of this surprise us as the U.S., under the Biden regime, continues to march to the tune of a totalitarian beat?
Trying to convict Trump after he has left office serves only one purpose: vengeance. The Dems are consumed with vengeance against Trump and, most frighteningly, anybody who has voted for him or disagrees with the election outcome.
The trial will only render political theater. There is very little chance the Senate will convict, needing a two-thirds majority to do so. The Senate stands at a 50-50 split between Dems and the GOP. A motion by Sen. Rand Paul, R.,-Ky., only further reinforced the folly.
While the national media reported the defeat of the motion, as usual, it missed the most salient point, unable to see clearly through its partisan spectacles. Rand’s motion to dismiss the trial was supported by 45 members of the Senate. It was a clear indication the trial seems destined to fail, or as he put it, the impeachment trial is “dead on arrival.”
Maybe while the nation’s mainstream media are focused on the folly in the Senate, the Biden regime is hopeful it will distract from what is transpiring.
Last week in this column several examples were noted of dissent being squelched. Big Tech continues its march toward purging such, banning those who dare question the questionable election results. Notably, Big Tech stood by and did nothing while the phony Russian collusion hoax was perpetrated for four years with one side declaring the election of 2016 fraudulent, a claim that fell apart upon investigation. Yet, no apologies came and certainly nobody was banned by Big Tech for continuing to believe and propagate the hoax.
The new intolerance even hit My Pillow founder Mike Lindell, whose sole offense was to support Trump and question the election. For Twitter, that is simply unacceptable and Jack Dorsey and company permanently suspended Lindell’s Twitter account.
Some blanched last week when it was suggested here the rhetoric and repression directed at Trump supporters was frighteningly similar to what Jews experienced in Nazi Germany, but how else can one rationally interpret such a statement from former CIA chief John Brennan (who repeatedly claimed during the past four years there was irrefutable evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia).
On MSNBC Brennan stated in reference to the Jan. 6 incident in DC., the Biden regime was “moving in laser-like fashion to uncover as much as they can about what looks like very similar to insurgency movements we have seen overseas.”
It got more disturbing as Brennan railed about there being an “unholy alliance” between “religious extremists, authoritarians, fascists, bigots, racists, nativists, even libertarians.”
Brennan’s statement and similar statements from others, alarmed former Iraq War veteran, and Democrat, Tulsi Gabbard, who recently stepped away from Congress.
She too saw similarities between such talk and another historically repressive regime’s tactic.
Acknowledging the Jan. 6 events, Gabbard then focused on the disturbing response.
“The mob who stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try to stop Congress from carrying out its constitutional responsibilities were behaving like domestic enemies of our country,” Gabbard said. “But let’s be clear, the John Brennans, Adam Schiffs and the oligarchs in Big Tech who are trying to undermine our constitutionally protected rights and turn our country into a police state with KGB-style surveillance are also domestic enemies — and much more powerful, and therefore dangerous, than the mob that stormed the Capitol.”
She concluded with a plea to our nation’s leaders.
“President Biden, I call upon you and all members of Congress from both parties to denounce these efforts by the likes of Brennan and others to take away our civil liberties that are endowed to us by our Creator and guaranteed in our Constitution. If you don’t stand up to these people now, then our country will be in great peril,” she said.
Gabbard is completely on point.
In just eight days of the new regime, our nation is at a perilous tipping point. Vengeful, attention-distracting political show trials and attacks on our “constitutionally protected rights” is not a promising start.
Ruthenberg is a multiple award-winning columnist and writer. Contact him at daver@enidnews.com.
