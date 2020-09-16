Being contagious ... with kindness

Do you have contagious qualities? Think about it.
My new Webster’s Dictionary describes contagious quality as “the spreading of emotion, idea, custom, etc. from person to person.” You thought I would write again about COVID-19, but I am surprising you. This is another way to spread something that takes our minds off the pandemic. We cannot forget the terrible disease going around but we do have to carry on and make the most of our lives for ourselves and others.
Kindness is very contagious. One day we were in Jumbo’s, and I was looking for something, and a sweet lady in a wheel chair was trying to reach something she needed for her basket. I simply asked her if I could help her, and she told me what she needed. I never had a thought of that small gesture being remembered or repaid, but low and behold, within a few weeks that precious lady, Thelma, had made a lovely Kleenex box for me that she had cross-stitched. It had my name on it and was decorated so cute with an apple (since I teach) and was a piece of art. Her husband, Herb, had earlier made me a beautiful “Jesus” sign that was carved of wood. I had no idea the lady I helped was his wife.
This precious lady and her thoughtful husband went all-out with their kindness and thanks, which was not necessary for the little I did for them. They were too generous but appreciated. Their response was TRUE kindness. This world is better because of people like them.
Simply opening a door for someone or waving a hello can be an act of kindness. It does not have to be something big to be meaningful. Sometimes the smallest action can mean so much. I have noticed young boys helping their mothers with a car door or carrying packages and I never fail to compliment them and thank the mothers for raising such polite gentlemen.
Not a day goes by at school without some kind student helping me unload my car and holding the door and clearing the black board (actually white board) for me and helping me gather up my stuff to take to my car. They are delightful, helpful and thoughtful. They are such a blessing to me and their parents and grandparents and others.
I believe if others do a kindness, ever so tiny as opening a door, it should be acknowledged at least with a thank you. A kindness should not be done for glory but the pure joy of being human and loving people.
Hope is contagious. In these difficult times it is so easy to give up hope when some are out of a job and possibly losing their homes. They have families to feed and send to school and that is not an easy accomplishment in our economy. Sometimes all we can give is hope and a kind word. I remember when I was a kid. Mother always had an extra loaf of bread or a jar of peaches or some tomatoes to give to a neighbor who was down on their luck. It was nothing ... but it may have been everything to that family. It gave them hope in the future and in their fellow men. We never know what we say might just be the perfect words they need to hear to keep them going another mile.
Unless we have walked in their shoes, we cannot fully understand what people are going through at any given time. We can listen to their troubles and possibly give support but we can only hope that we understand and can help.
There is nothing more contagious than gratitude. When we express our thanks about something and tell others how blessed we are, they immediately begin to think of their blessings also.
We feel no competition of who has what. We are all just appreciative of what God has done for all of us. Prayers of gratitude and thankfulness are powerful.
Thoughtfulness is a contagious quality. One cannot be too thoughtful of someone who needs it. That simply means that anything we think they might need we try to accommodate. We also can say and do so much to help people who are hurting, physically or mentally or emotionally. We need to try to feel what they are feeling and hurt for them.
It is easy to want to give advice to people who need help. We cannot give advice when we simply cannot know how they feel and we cannot furnish what their need is, unless they tell us. We mainly need to convey to them that we care about them and their welfare. How you react to their situation must show that you care about them and want to stand by them. Your best course is just to cement the relationship. You will make a difference in their life ... and yours.
Even if we cannot be contagious, we can be a carrier. A carrier is unknown to the other person. We should do what we do without taking credit or expecting thanks. We do for others quietly and give God the glory. In times of confusion, we need to help people understand that they are not alone, that we stand by them through thick and thin, and help them feel the love of God who promises to never leave them or forsake them.
In times of trouble, many people feel the need of God in their lives. It is our duty and responsibility to reassure them of their reliance on their Heavenly Father who loves them always and unconditionally. They need to come to their Lord and find salvation in Jesus who gave His life for us. That, and sometimes and only that, will bring comfort to those in need. God will supply all our needs. And we are the hands of God. That, my friends, is being contagious. It is catching. Others recognize that God is at work in their lives.
This recipe can be a soup with added water, or served as a casserole or used as a dip.
Chicken Whatever
2 chicken breasts, cut in chunks
1 can black beans, drained and rinsed
1 can whole kernel corn, drained
1 can Rotel with green chilies, undrained
1 teaspoon cumin
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 onion, chopped
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
Place chicken in bottom of crock pot. Mix all other ingredients except cheese. Pour over chicken. Cook on low 6-8 hours in crock pot. About an hour before serving, add cream cheese to top and stir in when melted. Good with cornbread, crackers, tortillas or corn chips.
