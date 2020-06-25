I am writing to urge you to cast your vote to re-elect Roland Pederson in the state Senate primary for District 19 later this month.
My reasons are simple and clear. Roland and I have lived in the same rural community together most of our lives, giving me opportunity to see him in various situations.
We have attended the same school, the same church and I know many of the same people. He is a faithful member of the church where I am privileged to minister, and I count him as a good friend, someone I can go to when I need support and encouragement, or to get something accomplished.
I can attest to his honesty and integrity, as well as his willingness to work hard and be a positive influence.
I believe there is no better indication of a person‘s character than his family, and the Pedersons, from Roland’s parents to his kids and grandkids, are a strong expression of the values that we desperately need to restore.
When we see the sad state of affairs in our nation, I believe there’s nothing needed more than moral leaders who are willing to stand up for conservative values and patriotism.
When we have men like Roland willing to give of their time and efforts to try to make a difference, it is up to us, as concerned citizens, to give them the opportunity to serve. I have no doubt that he will continue to serve in that capacity, and he will not disappoint!
Rod Rieger
Cherokee
