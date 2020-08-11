Before the start of last school year, I was in the stands at Selby Stadium with Mr. Dudley Darrow, then Enid High School’s principal, discussing what a tall task changing school culture was. I was a brand new Student Council sponsor, and I was at a loss.
“It’s like turning a battleship,” he told me, using his hands to mimic the wide turning radius of a massive ship. “Slow and steady.”
This week, I and most of my colleagues will be starting our first school year without Mr. Darrow on our campus. I’m excited to be back after a too-long break, and I look forward to the guidance Mrs. Jennifer Cruz, Enid High’s newest head principal.
Still, it wouldn’t feel right if I didn’t say my piece on Mr. Darrow’s leadership. Looking back on our talk last August, I can’t help but think of the waters he had to navigate during his tenure. Before there was COVID, there were the mumps -— hearing school chants punctuated by “mumps” might have made a lesser leader pull his or her hair out, though Mr. Darrow would joke that he only wouldn’t because he already did a long time ago. There were the myriad micro-issues that came with new-building construction. There was the teacher walkout, the switch to the ACT, the Mike Dods episode, and any number of challenges I’ll never know or even want to know about.
And then there are the people. So many of us have had Mr. Darrow there when we needed someone, and he knows he’s been there when I needed him most, choppy waters and all. So thank you, Mr. Darrow, for keeping this ship afloat and more. I’ll give my part my absolute best to keep us on the heading you put us on.
Ryan Costello
Enid
