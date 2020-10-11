Thumbs up to Scott Bushong, new executive director of Golden Oaks, and best of luck in retirement to his successor Gary Lillie.
Lillie was brought in as executive director in 2012, and last year Golden Oaks transitioned from a family business to a not-for-profit enterprise with an independent board.
Bushong was hired in June 2019 with the intent of him taking over the executive director’s post, but that transition was slowed by COVID-19.
Now, with measures in place to handle what remains of the pandemic, Lillie said he was ready for Bushong to take over.
“We’re confident they are going to take it to the next level,” Lillie said, “and I wake up every morning without any concerns about Golden Oaks.”
More thumbs up to Enid SPCA, American Humane and a network of local animal foster homes for teaming up recently to send 23 dogs in need of forever homes to Colorado, where adoptive families are awaiting their arrival.
The opportunity for the interstate transfer came available in the wake of Hurricane Laura, when Enid SPCA agreed to accept a shipment of cats to free up room in Louisiana shelters for animals displaced by the storm.
In return, American Humane offered to bring its specially equipped animal trailer back to Enid to move the 23 unadopted dogs to Colorado, where there is not a surplus of adoptable animals.
“It allows us to send animals who have been here for weeks, and have been, for whatever reason, overlooked, to a place where people are waiting to adopt them,” said Vickie Grantz, executive director of Enid SPCA.
The arrangement was possible, Grantz said, because of a dedicated community coalition, including Enid SPCA, local foster homes, The Groom Closet, Enid Animal Control and Friends of Enid Animals.
Last, but not least, thumbs up to the Ward 3 neighborhood beautification campaign “Operation Cleanup” running for the month of October, over a year after 2019’s initial cleanup days in Ward 2 that saw volunteers collecting trash throughout one of its neighborhoods.
Grapple trucks will run each Monday through the entire ward to pick up bulk trash, brush and debris, according to a city release. The extra service is free for all ward residents and functions the same as a regular pickup but without the charge.
• Bulk trash and brush/debris must be placed 10 feet within the curb in the front of the residence.
• Keep trash and brush/debris piles 10 feet away from objects (e.g. mailboxes, water meters, sprinklers, cars, basketball goals).
• Keep trash and brush/debris in separate piles, as well as 10 feet away from each other.
• Do not place trash under any low-hanging trees or power-lines.
Residents can continue to call for bulk trash pickup in other wards during this time for the normal charge of $20 for initial pickup, then $65 for followups.
Call (580) 616-7300 for more information.
